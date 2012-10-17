TEXT-S&P: W&T Offshore adds to outstanding senior notes

版本:
Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'B' senior
unsecured rating on W&T Offshore Inc.'s (W&T's) 8.5% senior notes due
2019 is unchanged after the company announced it will seek to add $250 million
to the existing $600 million notes outstanding, bringing the total issue amount
to $850 million. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on this debt
to '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the
event of a payment default, from '4' (see list). The 'B' corporate credit rating
and stable outlook on W&T are unaffected.

The oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company intends to use 
proceeds from the note add-on to repay outstanding indebtedness that the 
company recently incurred on its revolving credit facility to purchase the 
Gulf of Mexico assets from Newfield Exploration Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) for $208 
million. 

For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
W&T to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this 
report.

The ratings on Houston-based W&T reflect our assessment of the company's 
"vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on W&T 
incorporate the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical 
oil and gas industry, geographic concentration in the high-risk offshore Gulf 
of Mexico, weak internal reserve replacement measures, and current softness in 
natural gas prices. Our ratings also reflect W&T's "adequate" liquidity, 
management's long operating history in the Gulf of Mexico, current healthy oil 
prices, and a well-balanced production mix between crude oil and natural gas.

RATING LIST

W&T Offshore Inc.
 Corporate credit rating     B/Stable/--

Recovery Rating Revised

W&T Offshore Inc.
 $850 million senior notes     B        B
  Recovery rating              3        4
 

