BRIEF - Moody's revises Avon Products outlook to stable

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Moody's affirms Avon Products Baa1/Prime-2 ratings; revises outlook to stable from negative
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.