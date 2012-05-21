版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日

BRIEF - Moody's comments on Kaiser Aluminum

May 21 Moody's says Kaiser Aluminum's Ba3 corporate family rating not impacted by upsizing of notes issuance to $225 million

