TEXT-S&P revises Eaton Corp outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- U.S. based diversified industrial company Eaton Corp. has
announced its plans to acquire electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries PLC
for about $11.8 billion in cash, debt, and an equity contribution.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Eaton Corp., including the 'A-' 	
corporate credit rating, and revising the outlook to negative. 	
     -- We believe that credit metrics will be stretched for the rating 	
following the partly debt-financed acquisition, and we could lower the rating 	
if they do not improve.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, on 	
Cleveland-based Eaton Corp., including the 'A-' long-term corporate credit and 	
'A-2' short-term ratings. At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative 	
from stable.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation reflects our expectation that Eaton Corp.'s operating 	
prospects are likely to remain favorable and that its planned contribution of 	
equity to fund a considerable portion of the Cooper acquisition is sufficient 	
to maintain the rating. However, the outlook revision to negative recognizes 	
the potential for a lower rating if weak market conditions, deterioration in 	
operating performance, or a less conservative financial policy delays expected 	
improvements. 	
	
The affirmation also reflects our view that Cooper represents a good strategic 	
fit for Eaton because it expands the company's product offerings, presents 	
synergy opportunities, and adds a business that carries good operating margins 	
(before depreciation and amortization) in the mid-teen percent area. The 	
company expects the Cooper acquisition to close by the fall of this year. 	
	
Eaton Corp.'s credit quality measures are currently somewhat subpar compared 	
with ratios we expect for the current rating. Eaton is acquisitive and 	
demonstrates a growth strategy that can stretch credit metrics. We expect the 	
partly debt-financed acquisition of Cooper to weaken credit measures further 	
on the close of the acquisition. Still, we expect these measures to recover to 	
appropriate levels in 2014--including adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total adjusted debt of about 40%-45%--as the company pays down debt and 	
benefits from anticipated economic expansion and an improved cost structure 	
due largely to cost cuts it has taken and plans to take over the next several 	
years. 	
	
Eaton is a globally diversified power management company, with several large 	
segments that cover the gamut of early-, mid-, and late-cycle businesses. We 	
believe Eaton's operating performance in the next one to two years will depend 	
on both broad macroeconomic indicators, such as global and U.S. GDP growth, 	
and more specific indicators including U.S. nonresidential construction 	
spending and industrial production. We forecast mid-single-digit revenue 	
growth through our forecast period through 2014 for the post-acquisition 	
company.	
	
Eaton's global electrical businesses--which will account for more than half of 	
its sales--provides power distribution, power quality equipment, and service 	
solutions to the electrical industry, including the utility, industrial, 	
commercial, light commercial, government, institutional, and residential end 	
markets. The addition of Cooper's business and products will complement 	
Eaton's. We expect the markets, primarily nonresidential construction markets 	
in the U.S., to expand modestly through 2013.	
	
The company has a "strong" business risk profile in our assessment. Factors 	
supporting our view include the company's strong competitive business position 	
in the cyclical global industrial equipment market, its strong cash flow 	
generation, and our expectation that it will perform acceptably even in an 	
economic recession. We expect the global economic rebound to support continued 	
increases in demand for Eaton products. We believe the pro forma combined 	
business profile will benefit from very good geographic and end-market 	
diversity. However, the company will remain exposed to some cyclical and 	
competitive markets.	
	
Although end markets are currently somewhat mixed, we expect the company to 	
use free cash flow to improve credit measures after the acquisition closes. 	
The company generates meaningful free cash flow, and we expect this to 	
increase with the addition of Cooper's operations. We adjust total debt for 	
capitalized operating leases and pension and postretirement obligations in our 	
calculation of credit ratios. We also regard Eaton's postretirement benefit 	
liabilities as sizable, but manageable, because we expect Eaton to make 	
meaningful voluntary cash contributions. 	
	
Liquidity	
Our short-term rating on Eaton is 'A-2'. We consider the company to have 	
"strong" liquidity that can more than cover its needs for the foreseeable 	
future, even if EBITDA declines sharply. Our assessment of Eaton's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 	
months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more 	
than 30%.	
     -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 	
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks and 	
that it has good access to capital markets.	
	
Liquidity sources currently include about $800 million in cash and short-term 	
investments as of March 31, 2012. The company has $1.5 billion in credit 	
facilities that back up commercial paper. We expect Eaton to generate strong 	
operating cash flow following the transaction.	
	
Eaton contributed about $400 million to its pension plans in 2011 and it made 	
discretionary contributions in January 2012. Uses of cash include the 	
company's dividend payment (which we estimate at about $500 million for 2012) 	
and capital expenditures, which we expect to increase to about $600 million in 	
2012. Eaton does not have material near-term debt maturities, excluding the 	
potential repayment of the bridge facility. We expect the combined company's 	
ratios of capital expenditures to sales and dividends to net income will 	
remain consistent with current ratios. The company has a 20 million share 	
repurchase program and historically has engaged in moderate share repurchase 	
activity. We do not expect any sizable share repurchases post the transaction.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We expect credit measures to improve to levels 	
consistent with the 'A-' rating. We could lower the rating if 	
weaker-than-expected market conditions delay this expected improvement, with 	
FFO to total adjusted debt remaining less than 35% through 2014. We do not 	
expect Eaton to make any further meaningful acquisitions nor any share 	
repurchases that would further deteriorate credit measures. We could revise 	
the outlook to stable if Eaton is on track to meet expectations in 2014.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 	
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Eaton Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                A-/Negative/A-2    A-/Stable/A-2 	
 Senior unsecured                       A- 	
 Commercial paper                       A-2 	
	
Aeroquip-Vickers Inc.	
 Senior unsecured                       A-	
	
Eaton Finance N.V.	
 Senior unsecured                       A-

