TEXT-S&P says Wills Group Hldgs ratings unchanged by CEO succession

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Willis
Group Holdings PLC (NYSE:WSH; BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected following
the company's announcement of Dominic Casserley as CEO designate. Mr. Casserley
is currently a senior partner with McKinsey & Company and has background in
global financial services, including insurance. The company also announced the
appointment of Steve Hearn, currently the Chairman and CEO of Willis Global, as
Deputy CEO. The appointments will be effective Jan. 7, 2013, and the current
CEO, Joe Plumeri, will stay on as non-executive chair of the board till July
2013. We will closely monitor any changes in strategy under the new CEO to
determine if they will affect our view of the company's market position or its
financial profile.