TEXT-S&P revises Co-operators Group outlook to positive

Overview
     -- The combined operating performance of CFSL's operating entities, CGIC 
and CLIC, has improved.
     -- We view the capital adequacy for the consolidated Co-operators group 
as very strong. 
     -- We are affirming the financial strength and issuer credit ratings on 
CGIC and CLIC and the counterparty credit rating on CFSL.
     -- We revised the outlook on all these ratings to positive from stable.

Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings on the operating 
companies of the Co-operators Group, Co-operators General Insurance Co. (CGIC) 
and Co-operators Life Insurance Co. (CLIC). We also affirmed our 'BBB-' 
long-term counterparty credit rating on their immediate holding company 
Co-operators Financial Services Ltd. (CFSL). We revised the outlooks on all 
ratings to positive from stable.

Rationale
The positive outlooks reflect our view that the continued and improved capital 
strength at the consolidated Co-operators group is very strong. The 
significantly improved operating performance at CGIC in the past two years 
partially benefited from the Ontario Auto Reform that capped escalating 
accident benefit claims, and was offset somewhat by the weakening operating 
performance at CLIC. CGIC had underwriting losses in 2008-2010 driven by many 
claims from the Ontario auto sector. In 2011 CGIC generated underwriting 
profits, and continued to do so in the first six months of 2012.

The ratings are also based on the company's strong competitive position as the 
fifth-largest property/casualty insurance company in Canada and its 
well-established multichannel distribution. Offsetting these strengths are its 
concentration in the highly regulated Ontario auto sector and expense ratios 
higher than peers'.

Outlook
We expect the group to maintain very strong capitalization, CGIC to continue 
its profitability and be in line with the Canadian personal-lines industry, 
and CLIC to return to profitability. We expect growth in gross written 
premiums at CGIC to be in the 2%-4% range in 2012 and 2013, combined ratios to 
be near 99% barring significant catastrophe losses, and return on revenue to 
be near 8%. We expect CLIC's operating performance to be marginal in 2012, but 
improve in 2013 to an after-tax return on equity of 4%-5%. We expect CFSL's 
debt plus preferred-to-total capital ratio to remain less than 35% and its 
EBIT fixed-charge coverage to be near or more than 3.5x. In the next 12 
months, if the company meets these expectations and we believe this 
performance level is sustainable, we could raise the ratings by one notch. 
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the company significantly 
underperforms (five or more combined ratio points) the Canadian personal lines 
industry or experiences significant deterioration in its capital strength, 
reflecting a low 'A' level of consolidated capital adequacy.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Co-operators Financial Services Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               

Co-operators General Insurance Co.
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               
 Preferred Stock                        P-2(Low)           

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Co-operators Financial Services Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--

Co-operators General Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Positive/--   BBB+/Stable/--

Co-operators General Insurance Co.
Co-operators Life Insurance Co.
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Positive/--   BBB+/Stable/--

Co-operators Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Positive/--   BBB+/Stable/--



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

