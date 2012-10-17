S&P revises BBVA Uruguay outlook to negative

Oct 17 - Overview
-- On Oct. 15, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' with a negative outlook,
following the downgrade of the sovereign.
-- The bank's downgrade resulted in a weakened capacity to provide
support to its subsidiaries.
-- We are revising our outlook on the bank's subsidiary, BBVA Uruguay, to
negative from stable reflecting the outlook on its parent.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay (BBVA Uruguay) 'BB+' issuer credit
rating to negative from stable. The outlook revision follows the downgrade of
the parent bank, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; BBB-/Negative/A-3),
which resulted in its weakened capacity to provide support to BBVA Uruguay.
We consider BBVA Uruguay as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to its parent.
Under our group methodology, the long-term issuer credit rating on a
"moderately strategic" subsidiary is generally one notch above its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group
credit profile. The ratings on BBVA Uruguay include one-notch uplift over its
SACP of 'bb'.
The ratings on BBVA Uruguay would depend on its SACP and the creditworthiness
of its parent. We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain"
under bank criteria methodology. For that reason, and despite BBVA Uruguay's
moderately systemic importance to the country's financial system, the credit
ratings on the bank are not expected to factor extraordinary government
support.
The ratings on BBVA Uruguay reflect its "strong" business position, "weak"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity.
Outlook
The negative outlook on BBVA Uruguay reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA,
which, in turn, reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on Spain.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Lead Bank Rating BB+/Negative/B
SACP bb
Anchor bb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BB+/Stable/B
Uruguayan Rating Scale uyAAA/Negative/-- uyAAA/Stable/--
