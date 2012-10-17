版本:
S&P revises BBVA Uruguay outlook to negative

Oct 17 - Overview
     -- On Oct. 15, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya 
Argentaria to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' with a negative outlook,
following the downgrade of the sovereign.
     -- The bank's downgrade resulted in a weakened capacity to provide 
support to its subsidiaries.
     -- We are revising our outlook on the bank's subsidiary, BBVA Uruguay, to 
negative from stable reflecting the outlook on its parent.

Rating Action 
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay (BBVA Uruguay) 'BB+' issuer credit 
rating to negative from stable. The outlook revision follows the downgrade of 
the parent bank, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; BBB-/Negative/A-3), 
which resulted in its weakened capacity to provide support to BBVA Uruguay.

We consider BBVA Uruguay as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to its parent. 
Under our group methodology, the long-term issuer credit rating on a 
"moderately strategic" subsidiary is generally one notch above its stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group 
credit profile. The ratings on BBVA Uruguay include one-notch uplift over its 
SACP of 'bb'.

The ratings on BBVA Uruguay would depend on its SACP and the creditworthiness 
of its parent. We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain" 
under bank criteria methodology. For that reason, and despite BBVA Uruguay's 
moderately systemic importance to the country's financial system, the credit 
ratings on the bank are not expected to factor extraordinary government 
support.
The ratings on BBVA Uruguay reflect its "strong" business position, "weak" 
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity.

Outlook
The negative outlook on BBVA Uruguay reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA, 
which, in turn, reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on Spain.


Ratings Score Snapshot 
Lead Bank Rating          BB+/Negative/B
SACP                      bb
 Anchor                   bb
 Business Position        Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings     Weak (-1)
 Risk Position            Adequate (0)
 Funding And Liquidity    Average and Adequate (0)

Support                   +1
 GRE Support              0
 Group Support            +1
 Sovereign Support        0
Additional Factors        0


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Negative/B     BB+/Stable/B
 Uruguayan Rating Scale                 uyAAA/Negative/--  uyAAA/Stable/--


