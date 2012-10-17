TEXT-S&P rates Penn National proposed incremental term loans

Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Wyomissing, Pa.-based Penn National Gaming Inc.'s proposed $1 billion of incremental term loans. We assigned the term loans our issue-level rating of 'BBB-' (two notches higher than the 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The term loans will be comprised of a $400 million term loan A maturing in July 2016 and a $600 million term loan B maturing in July 2018. Penn National plans to use proceeds from the incremental borrowings to fund the acquisition of Harrah's St. Louis and to repay revolver borrowings. At the same time, we placed our issue-level rating on Penn National's 8.75% senior subordinated notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. The addition of the planned $1 billion of incremental term loans would result in a higher level of secured debt outstanding under our simulated default scenario versus our previous analysis. This would reduce the recovery prospects for the subordinated notes enough to warrant a downward revision to our recovery rating on the notes. Upon closing of the incremental term loans, we expect to revise our recovery rating on the notes to '5' (10% to 30% recovery expectation) from '4' (30% to 50% recovery expectation) and lower our issue-level rating to 'BB-' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'BB' (the same as the corporate credit rating), in accordance with our notching criteria. The corporate credit rating on Penn National is 'BB' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating re reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our rating criteria. Our assessment of Penn's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects the company's expansion-based growth strategy and high debt leverage, as well as construction and ramp-up-related risks associated with its development projects. Our expectation that Penn will be able to fund most of its development spending from internally generated cash flow and that the company will generate relatively stable cash flow over the intermediate term given its broad portfolio of regional gaming properties somewhat offset the negative risk factors. Our assessment of Penn's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company's geographically diverse portfolio of assets, experienced management team, solid operating track record, and EBITDA margins that compare favorably with other U.S. commercial gaming operators. Somewhat offsetting these positive business risk factors is a portfolio with several properties that are not leaders in competitive markets, and increasing competitive pressures in some of Penn National's key markets. Our forecast for 2012 and 2013 incorporates our expectation of the negative impact that new competition in key markets will have on Penn's existing portfolio, as well as our expectations for performance at Penn's newly opened Ohio casinos. We have factored in an expectation for low- to mid-single-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2012. In 2013, we expect EBITDA to grow in the high-single-digit area, reflecting our belief that the two casinos in Ohio will generate between $175 million and $200 million of combined EBITDA and that these properties, along with EBITDA from the newly acquired Harrah's St. Louis, will more than offset the effects of additional competition surrounding some of Penn's key properties, including its Charles Town and Lawrenceburg Casinos. Pro forma for the incremental debt, we expect Penn's leverage to increase to about 5x by the end of 2012, and to remain there over the next two years as Penn completes its outlined development projects in Ohio. At the 'BB' rating, we expect leverage, including the zero-coupon preferred equity, to track below 5x over time, although we would tolerate short-term spikes to facilitate developments or acquisitions that we believe strengthen Penn's business profile. While we expect management to continue to pursue new developments and acquisitions, we believe it will continue being diligent in making an investment or offering a price that will not meaningfully impair Penn National's current financial profile. Penn National will report third quarter earnings results on October 18, 2012 and we will update our rationale shortly following the company's earnings release. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Penn National Gaming Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Penn National Gaming Inc. $400M incremental term loan A due 2016 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 $600M incremental term loan B due 2018 BBB- Recovery Rating 1