版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二 23:20 BJT

COVIDIENFINANCEINTERNATIONAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 22 Covidien Finance International SA: * Moodys assigns baa1 rating to covidiens new senior note offering; stable

outlook * Rpt-moodys assigns baa1 rating to covidiens new senior note offering;

stable outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐