TEXT-S&P keeps Generac Power Systems on watch negative

May 22 - Overview -- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced that it has reduced the amount of its proposed special cash dividend to shareholders to $6 per share from $10 per share. The special dividend will now total about $408 million compared with the prior $679 million. -- As a result, Generac will enter into a $900 million senior secured bank term loan (previously $800 million) which will be used to refinance existing debt and to fund the dividend. Generac will not proceed with the issuance of the previously proposed $425 million of senior unsecured notes. -- The ratings on Generac, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, remain on CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue level rating on the proposed term loan to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are withdrawing our ratings on the previously proposed $425 million senior unsecured notes. -- If the transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would likely lower the corporate credit rating on Generac by one notch to 'B+'. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it would keep its ratings on Waukesha, Wisc.-based Generac Power Systems Inc., including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications, where it placed them on May 8, 2012. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on Generac's proposed term loan to 'B+' (same level as our expected corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. We also revised the recovery rating to '3' from '2', indicating our expectations of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default given the increased amount of senior secured debt. We also are withdrawing our ratings on the previously proposed $425 million senior unsecured notes. We will resolve our CreditWatch listing when the company completes its proposed refinancing transaction. If the transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would likely lower the corporate credit rating on Generac by one notch to 'B+'. Rationale The rating actions follow Generac's announcement that it intends to issue $900 million of new debt (reduced from the previously proposed $1.2 billion) to repay existing debt as well as fund a special dividend to shareholders of approximately $6 per share. Generac intends to enter into a $900 million Term Loan B due 2018. In addition, the company plans to enter into a new $150 million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility due 2017, which would replace its existing $150 million revolving credit facility. The company will not proceed with its previously announced $425 million senior unsecured financing due 2020. Based on our initial analysis, we have determined that if the transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would lower the corporate credit rating on Generac Power Systems Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook would be stable. The lower rating would reflect the company's weaker credit metrics following the addition of $325 million of debt from existing levels. Our base-case scenario for 2012 assumes that Generac's operating results in 2012 will be aided by storm activity in 2011, which we believe will translate into greater sales of higher margin residential standby generators. However, we previously assumed that leverage would be 3x or less by year-end, given around $575 million of balance sheet debt. As a result of the increase in debt, leverage will likely rise to about 4x by year-end 2012, which is more in line with an "aggressive" financial risk profile and a lower rating. Also, the aggressive financial risk profile reflects our expectation that, based on the previously proposed larger dividend, ownership will be receptive to future debt financed dividends. Generac primarily manufacturers standby and portable generators for residential, industrial, light commercial, and communications use in the U.S. The company derives about half of its sales from the residential generator market, where customer purchases are largely discretionary and driven by storm preparedness and the threat of power outages due to an aging electrical grid. Recovery analysis For complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. CreditWatch We expect to resolve our CreditWatch listing upon completion of Generac's refinancing transaction. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, assuming the transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would likely lower the corporate credit rating to 'B+'. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. Ratings List Ratings On CreditWatch Generac Power Systems Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured BB+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Generac Power Systems Inc. Senior Secured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 3 2 Rating Withdrawn To From Generac Power Systems Inc. Senior Unsecured NR B- Recovery Rating NR 6