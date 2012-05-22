TEXT-S&P affirms DaVita Inc ratings

Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on DaVita Inc., a Denver-based provider of dialysis services, in light of its plan to acquire Torrance, Calif.-based HealthCare Partners LLC (HCP), a provider of managed health care, for approximately $4.4 billion. -- We expect the HCP acquisition to be financed with about $3.66 billion of new debt and $760 million of equity. DaVita and HCP expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2012. -- We are placing our 'BB' rating on DaVita's senior secured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications because the size of this debt class may increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in the event of default. -- We are affirming our 'B' rating on DaVita's senior unsecured debt. -- The rating outlook is stable. Although the acquisition will raise DaVita's lease-adjusted debt to about 4.5x pro forma EBITDA, we expect adjusted debt leverage to return to the 3.5x to 4.0x range, where leverage is today. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on dialysis services provider DaVita, Inc. At the same time, we placed our 'BB' credit rating on DaVita's senior secured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications because the size of this debt class may increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in the event of default. We affirmed our 'B' credit rating on DaVita's senior unsecured debt. Our recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal, and our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal, both in the event of payment default. The affirmation of the CCR is based on a modest incremental increase in pro forma leverage, which we calculate at about 4.5x, and good cash flows generated by each entity, which will allow for some rapid deleveraging. We view the acquisition as neutral to our view of DaVita's "fair" business risk profile. While the addition of HCP does not impair DaVita, given HCP's consistent operating track record, good profitability and cash flow, we note that it operates in only three states, limiting diversity. Further, a combination of these two business models is untested and we do not expect any synergies. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing of the senior secured debt rating when DaVita's financing plans are finalized. Rationale The rating on DaVita reflects its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our view of DaVita's business overwhelmingly reflects its substantial dependence on the treatment of a single disease and its exposure to potential adverse changes in payor mix and reimbursement. Its fair business risk profile also recognizes positive attributes of the sector, such as steady demand from patients with end-stage renal disease for essential dialysis treatments, favorable demographic trends, and relatively low investment requirements. HCP, which is about one-third the size of DaVita based on 2011 revenues, will diversify DaVita's activities, but we believe there are significant risks in the managed care industry and DaVita's ability to manage a new type of business. As of March 31, 2012, pro forma for the acquisition, DaVita's adjusted debt was about 4.5x EBITDA; actual adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.6x. The proposed increase in leverage is consistent with our expectation that it could temporarily exceed 4.0x for acquisitions and/or share repurchases. Our adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases; we add stock compensation expense to EBITDA; and we deduct net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCIs) from EBITDA when measuring debt leverage. Liquidity DaVita's liquidity is "adequate", underpinned by its consistent and substantial generation of discretionary cash flow (DCF) after distributions to NCIs, but recognizing that about $3.7 billion of new borrowing will be required to finance its acquisition of HCP. DaVita's internally generated funds easily finance capital expenditures and modest working capital requirements, and we expect HCP to continue generating DCF. We assume DaVita will curtail share repurchases during the remainder of 2012. Our view of DaVita's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and expectations: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. We assume funds from operations in excess of $900 million, about $315 million of capital spending, and a $150 million working capital increase in 2012. -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with an unlikely 20% drop in EBITDA. -- As of March 31, 2012, DaVita had $449 million of cash and $298 million of funds available from a $350 million revolving credit facility, after deducting $52 million committed for letters of credit. -- As of March 31, 2012, there was substantial headroom under DaVita's loan covenants. We expect the covenants to be amended to permit financing for the HCP acquisition and to provide adequate headroom going forward. Recovery analysis For our complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on DaVita Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our outlook on DaVita is stable. We expect operating trends of the combined companies will be sustained near current levels, allowing for some deleveraging over the next four to six quarters. We believe the company will continue to generate strong cash flow from its position as a market leader in the dialysis service sector, and it is well-placed relative to others to respond to the evolving reimbursement environment. We believe DaVita will continue to aggressively execute substantial acquisitions and share repurchases over time. If DaVita makes larger-than-expected debt-financed acquisitions or stock repurchases, or takes other shareholder-friendly actions such that leverage climbed above 5x, we could lower our ratings. Debt-financed stock repurchases of about $1.0 billion, in addition to the HCP acquisition, would boost adjusted leverage above 5.0x, based on 2011 pro forma EBITDA. Although not likely, we could also lower our ratings if adverse trends, possibly attributable to payor mix, reimbursements, regulatory-based developments or unexpected problems at HCP weaken DaVita's business risk profile and significantly erode its profitability. Over the medium term, if we are convinced that DaVita will choose to direct cash to debt reduction, leading to lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA averaging about 3.5x on a sustained basis, we could raise our ratings on DaVita. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Evaluates U.S. Health Care Service Companies That Invest In Joint Ventures, Oct. 20, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List DaVita Inc. Ratings Affirmed Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 6 CreditWatch Action DaVita Inc. Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery Rating 2 2