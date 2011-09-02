TEXT-S&P: Hertz watch listing unaffected by Donlen deal

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s ( HTZ.N ) (Hertz) Sept. 1, 2011, acquisition of unrated automotive fleet lessor and manager Donlen Corp. will not affect its ratings or CreditWatch listing on the company (B+/CW Neg/--). We placed our ratings on Hertz and its major operating subsidiary, Hertz Corp., on CreditWatch with negative implications on May 9, 2011, when the company announced that it had made a new proposal to acquire competitor Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) for a combination of cash and stock currently valued at around $1.9 billion. Hertz acquired Donlen for $177 million in cash and the assumption of its $770 million fleet debt. While fleet leasing and fleet management services would be a new business for car and equipment renter Hertz, it has identified $20 million of synergies it could achieve via the purchase, primarily fleet related--Donlen has been consistently profitable since 2000. Both Hertz and Avis Budget Group Inc., which has also bid for DTAG, continue to await regulatory approval of any potential acquisition. However, on June 14, 2011, Avis Budget announced it had reached agreement to acquire U.K.-based car renter Avis Europe PLC. We believe it's unlikely that Avis Budget will try to purchase DTAG while the company is focused on completing and integrating Avis Europe. We believe this would leave Hertz as the most likely company to acquire DTAG--if indeed DTAG was ultimately purchased. Meanwhile, on Aug. 21, 2011, DTAG announced that it had sent a letter to both Hertz and Avis Budget advising them of its intent to solicit their best and final proposals in early October 2011. We had previously indicated that if the proposed acquisition of DTAG by Hertz is approved, we would evaluate Hertz's business risk and financial risk profiles, pro forma for the DTAG acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch listing. We could lower our ratings on Hertz if we believe the firm's financial profile will weaken from the added acquisition debt. We could also conclude that the stronger business profile, expected synergies, and better operating environment offset the added debt burden, which could result in our affirming Hertz's current ratings. We don't expect the Donlen acquisition to materially affect either Hertz's business risk or financial risk profiles, even if Hertz were to complete the DTAG acquisition. Primary Credit Analyst: Betsy R Snyder, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7811;

