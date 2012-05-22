版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Exopack ratings

May 22 Moody's cuts Exopack corporate family rating to B3 from B2; outlook remains negative

