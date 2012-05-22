版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Momentive Performance Materials rating to 'B+'

May 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based silicone and quartz producer Momentive Performance 	
Materials Inc. (MPM) is issuing $250 million of senior secured notes (instead 	
of the planned $450 million) and using net proceeds to repay senior secured 	
term loans.	
     -- We are raising our ratings on MPM's and its subsidiaries' senior 	
secured credit facilities and removing them from CreditWatch.	
     -- We are affirming all our other ratings on the company, including the 	
'B-' corporate credit rating, and the 'B-' issue rating and '4' recovery 	
rating on the new notes.	
     -- Although the transaction lengthens debt maturities and eases covenant 	
pressures, the negative outlook indicates that earnings and cash flow may not 	
recover to the extent we anticipate during the next few quarters, causing 	
credit metrics to remain very weak and liquidity to tighten.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on MPM's 	
and its subsidiaries' senior secured credit facilities to 'B+' from 'B'. We 	
are revising the recovery rating on the senior secured credit facilities to 	
'1' from '2'. The recovery rating of '1' reflects our expectation of very high 	
(90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The improvement in 	
recovery prospects is the result of less senior secured debt outstanding 	
following the refinancing.	
	
In addition, we removed the issue-level ratings on the senior secured credit 	
facilities from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with positive 	
implications on May 16, 2012, pending placement of the new notes and 	
confirmation that the company would use the proceeds to reduce borrowings 	
under the senior secured term loans.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our other ratings on the company, including the 	
'B-' corporate credit rating, and the 'B-' issue rating and '4' recovery 	
rating on the new notes. The outlook remains negative.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on MPM reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile 	
and what we deem to be a "fair" business risk profile. MPM's leverage has been 	
very high ever since Apollo acquired the company from General Electric Co. in 	
2006. As of March 31, 2012, the ratio of total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 	
about 13x. Total adjusted debt was nearly $4 billion. We adjust debt to 	
include pay-in-kind (PIK) seller notes at MPM's direct parent company 	
Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Inc. (unrated). This debt adjustment 	
also includes tax-adjusted unfunded postretirement obligations, capitalized 	
operating leases, and trade receivables sold. After improving in the first 	
half of 2011, results have since weakened on less-favorable economic 	
conditions, industry capacity additions that resulted in price competition in 	
the silicones business, a slowdown in the semiconductor industry that affected 	
the quartz business, and customers reducing inventory in late 2011. Although 	
operating results improved modestly on a sequential basis in the first quarter 	
of 2012, they remain very weak, and we expect market conditions in the first 	
half of 2012 to continue to be very challenging. However, our assumption of 	
moderate global economic growth for the full year should lead to higher demand 	
and stronger financial results in the second half.	
	
Nevertheless, we factor in the likelihood that MPM's free operating cash flow 	
will be significantly negative in 2012 after capital spending of $120 million 	
to $130 million, pension funding that management expects to total $19 million, 	
and modest costs to achieve synergies with Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. 	
(MSC; B-/Stable/--). We do not currently expect working capital to be a major 	
use of cash this year. However, this could change if raw material costs spike. 	
We expect free operating cash flow to gradually strengthen and eventually be 	
modestly positive, but we think there is limited potential to reduce leverage 	
significantly with free cash. In addition, the PIK feature of the seller note 	
at the parent holding company represents a significant offset to any potential 	
future debt reduction at the operating company. The current refinancing eases 	
covenant pressures and lengthens debt maturities. Nevertheless, if MPM 	
performs worse than we expect and leverage fails to decline or continues to 	
climb in the second half of this year, we believe the likelihood of a default 	
or debt restructuring could increase. Moreover, MPM has considerably more debt 	
than its primary competitors, which could erode its competitiveness over time 	
if it impedes sufficient business reinvestment.	
	
MPM is a large producer of silicones (representing more than 90% of sales and 	
about 75% of EBITDA in 2011), which are used in a wide variety of 	
applications, and quartz, which is used primarily in semiconductors. Both its 	
businesses are cyclical, but this cyclicality has historically been more 	
pronounced in quartz than in silicones. Silicones are used in construction, 	
transportation, personal care, electronics, and agriculture. They are 	
generally used as an additive, providing or enhancing attributes such as 	
resistance (to heat, ultraviolet light, or chemicals), lubrication, adhesion, 	
or viscosity. Positive industry factors include significant consolidation and 	
historically above-average growth rates, though there is vulnerability to 	
volume and margin declines during periods of economic contraction or downturns 	
in key end markets. We believe that capital intensity, technological know-how, 	
and well-established customer relations provide meaningful entry barriers. MPM 	
benefits from good diversification by end market and region, as well as an 	
increasing contribution from specialty products.	
	
MPM is backward integrated to a high degree into the production of siloxane, a 	
key intermediate raw material. Siloxane industry capacity increased 	
significantly in 2011, with an MPM joint venture and another major competitor 	
completing expansions in Asia. With the economic slowdown there and in Europe, 	
this new capacity has resulted in price competition in silicones. MPM is also 	
subject to fluctuations in market prices for its key raw materials, silicon 	
metal and methanol, which have proven more difficult to pass on to customers 	
amid soft recent market conditions. In its quartz business, MPM relies on a 	
large supplier with whom it has historically had a long-term agreement. The 	
parties have extended their current agreement to June 30, 2012, while they 	
negotiate a new long-term agreement. We assume an agreement can be reached 	
that assures MPM of supply at an affordable cost.	
	
We believe that the merger of MPM and MSC benefits credit quality only 	
modestly. In October 2010, controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management 	
L.P. (Apollo) placed the two companies under a single holding company. 	
Although each company maintains a separate capital structure, we assess both 	
in a manner that recognizes their shared parentage. As a result, our corporate 	
credit rating on both companies is 'B-'. We are maintaining a stable outlook 	
on MSC, but could revise it to negative or lower the ratings on both companies 	
if MPM's financial profile declines further and we determine that these 	
developments elevate credit risk at the combined company.	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our liquidity criteria. Following the 	
current refinancing, in our base case scenario--a 20% year-over-year decline 	
in full-year EBITDA in 2012--we expect MPM's sources of funds to exceed uses 	
by 1.2x or more over the next year. Our assessment of liquidity is based on 	
the following assumptions and observations:	
     -- As of March 31, 2012, the company had $256 million of availability 	
under its $300 million revolving credit facility, plus cash of $122 million.	
     -- Despite weak EBITDA, and our expectations of only gradual earnings 	
improvement and a likely further rise in net debt, we expect liquidity to 	
remain sufficient to fund projected shortfalls in free operating cash flow. In 	
addition, we expect MPM to remain in compliance with the 4.25x maximum senior 	
secured net debt to EBITDA covenant in its credit facility. This current 	
refinancing increases covenant compliance headroom by lowering senior secured 	
bank debt with note proceeds. The company also has a provision for equity 	
cures under its financial covenant, which could provide the equity sponsor an 	
opportunity to support its investment in MPM if the company breaches this 	
covenant.	
     -- The company has been extending its debt maturity profile, 	
demonstrating access to capital markets with the current transaction and 	
another refinancing in the second quarter of 2012, and we expect it to 	
continue to refinance maturing debt in a timely manner. Maturities in 2012 and 	
2013 are minimal. Maturities in 2014 increase somewhat and will require 	
refinancing. We assume that lenders will fulfill their commitments to extend 	
the revolving credit facility to December 2014 upon its December 2012 maturity.	
     -- We do not assume any sizable acquisitions or any shareholder rewards.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on MPM to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that MPM's first-half 2012 	
results will be very weak. We believe that operating earnings and cash flow 	
will gradually and modestly strengthen during this year--in line with our 	
expectation of moderate global economic growth. However, in view of our base 	
case expectation of a 20% full-year EBITDA decline in 2012, we assume that 	
MPM's free operating cash flow will be negative. But even in this scenario we 	
believe liquidity is likely to remain adequate, as long as performance 	
continues to recover.	
	
However, we could lower the ratings during the next few quarters if industry 	
conditions or the company's performance are worse than we expect or if MPM 	
consumes more cash than we anticipate, placing the company in danger of 	
violating financial covenants and making a debt restructuring or default more 	
likely. This could occur if siloxane overcapacity results in fiercer price 	
competition or significant loss of market share, if MPM has difficulty passing 	
raw material cost increases on to its customers, or if global economic growth 	
stalls. 	
	
On the other hand, if earnings, cash flow, and liquidity begin to improve to 	
the degree we expect, liquidity remains adequate, and MPM remains comfortably 	
in compliance with covenants, we could revise the outlook to stable.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     	
 Senior Secured Notes                   B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  	
 Senior Secured Second Lien             CCC                	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC                	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  	
 Subordinated                           CCC                	
  Recovery Rating                       6                  	
	
Upgraded; Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.	
 Senior Secured Credit Facilities       B+                 B/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  2	
	
Momentive Performance Materials GmbH	
  Senior Secured Credit Facilities      B+                 B/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  2	
	
Momentive Performance Materials USA Inc.	
 Senior Secured Credit Facilities       B+                 B/Watch Pos	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

