版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 01:10 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Access Bank outlook to stable

May 22 - Overview	
     -- Our view of Nigeria-based Access Bank PLC's business
position has improved to "adequate" from "moderate," reflecting improved market
position and business stability after the completion of the merger of
Intercontinental Bank (not rated).	
     -- At the same time, the bank's high foreign currency loan exposure has 	
increased its asset quality vulnerability; we have therefore revised down our 	
view of its risk position to "moderate" from "adequate."	
     -- We are affirming the 'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit 	
ratings on Access and revising the outlook to stable. At the same time, we are 	
raising the long-term Nigeria national scale rating to 'ngA' from 'ngA-'. 	
     -- The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next 	
two years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency. We expect 	
Access to consolidate its market position, with no additional risk increases, 	
and to maintain a moderate capital position.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed Access Bank PLC's 	
'B+/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings. At the same time, we 	
raised the long-term Nigeria national-scale rating to 'ngA' from 'ngA-'. The 	
outlook has been revised to stable, from negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect the improvement in our view of Access' business 	
position to "adequate" from "moderate." The bank has improved its market 	
position and business stability after it completed its merger with 	
Intercontinental Bank (ICB; not rated). At the same time, its foreign-currency 	
loan exposure increased, weakening its risk position to "moderate" from 	
"adequate." The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains at 'b'.	
	
Access Bank is now one of the top five banks operating in the Nigerian banking 	
sector; it had total assets of Nigerian naira (NGN) 1.634 trillion ($10 	
billion) on Dec. 31, 2011. Access owes its recent entry into the top five to 	
its October 2011 merger with ICB, a bank which had failed and been bailed-out 	
by the government. The merger boosted Access' total asset market share to 9.5% 	
on Dec. 31, 2011, from approximately 6.5% a year before. Its deposit market 	
share improved to 8.5% on Dec. 31, 2011, from 5.7% on Dec. 31, 2010.	
	
Access remains focused on offering banking services to large corporates and 	
multinationals in Nigeria and has started to market its services to the 	
suppliers and distributors of those entities as well. The acquisition of ICB 	
has provided Access with a significantly larger retail and commercial deposit 	
franchise. In the short term, we expect ICB's deposit franchise to reduce 	
Access Bank's cost of funds, which we anticipate will position the bank well 	
to become more competitive for top-tier corporate business.	
	
Standard & Poor's has revised its view of Access' risk position to "moderate" 	
from "adequate" because we consider that the bank's high amount of 	
foreign-currency lending exposes it to risks that are understated in our 	
estimated risk-adjusted capital calculation. U.S. dollar loans accounted for 	
26% of total on-balance-sheet loans and loans denominated in other currencies 	
accounted for a further 6% at Dec. 31, 2011. At the same date, the 	
off-balance-sheet position, which is dominated by letters of credit and 	
performance bonds/financial guarantees, was 53% denominated in U.S. dollars 	
and 49% of total on and off balance sheet credit exposures were denominated in 	
foreign currencies. Standard & Poor's understands that the risk of 	
off-balance-sheet foreign exchange credit exposures is mitigated by forwards 	
held with the Central Bank of Nigeria.	
	
We will continue to analyze the performance of foreign currency loans, 	
especially during times of currency fluctuations, to ascertain the true 	
underlying risk of this lending in Nigeria. Our current view of the bank's 	
risk position remains moderate because Access' loan-loss experience compares 	
relatively well to the Nigerian banking sector average over the past few 	
years, despite volatile asset quality. The bank's four-year average cost of 	
risk, defined as loan-loss provision to average customer loans over a 	
four-year period, stands at 2.71%, which compares well with an average for the 	
top 10 Nigerian banks of 6.25%.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next two 	
years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency.	
	
We forecast that GDP growth will be around 6% in 2012/2013. Oil prices will 	
likely provide ample government revenues, enabling the government to continue 	
to spend on infrastructure and boost growth in the private sector.	
	
Access is expected to use its improved market position, lower cost of funds, 	
and larger branch network to consolidate its position in the top tier of the 	
Nigerian banking sector. We expect the oil price and domestic currency to 	
remain relatively stable, therefore we do not anticipate that Access' risk 	
position will worsen materially in the medium term. However, as the loan book 	
is, in our opinion, exposed to currency fluctuations and the oil and gas 	
sector, we do view the bank, along with most of its peers, as exposed to 	
external shocks. If, in our view, the likelihood of an external shock has 	
increased, we could take negative rating action.	
	
We could also take negative rating action if we view the risks from foreign 	
currency lending, loan concentrations, or rapid growth as increasing.	
	
We expect that Access will maintain a RAC ratio above 5% for the next 12-18 	
months, given moderate forecasted growth, stable cost of risk, and an 	
improvement in capital generation. However, we could lower the rating if 	
Access' risk-adjusted capital ratio were to reduce below 5% within this 	
timeline as a result of quicker-than-expected loan growth or 	
lower-than-expected internal capital generation.	
	
The issuer credit rating on the bank is currently capped by that on the 	
Federal Republic of Nigeria (B+/Positive/B). Should the sovereign rating be 	
raised and capitalization and our view of the bank's risk position improve, we 	
could raise the rating on the bank. Our view of the bank's risk position would 	
improve if we saw evidence of a better track record of risk coverage of 	
foreign-currency lending, moderate loan growth, and stable loan-loss 	
experience.	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating          B+	
	
SACP                          b+	
 Anchor                       bb-	
 Business Position            Adequate (0)	
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)	
 Risk Position                Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and adequate (0)	
	
Support                       0	
 GRE Support                  0	
 Group Support                0	
 Sovereign Support            0	
	
Additional Factors            0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Oct. 24, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
                                       To                 From	
Access Bank PLC	
Counterparty Credit Rating             B+/Stable/B        B+/Negative/B	
Certificate Of Deposit                 B+/B               B+/B  	
	
Access Bank PLC	
 Nigeria national scale rating         ngA/--/--          ngA-/--/--	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐