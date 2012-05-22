版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 01:17 BJT

SEVENSEAS/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 22 Seven Seas Cruises: * Moodys upgrades seven seas second lien debt to b2; rating outlook remains

stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐