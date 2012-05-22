版本:
TEXT - S&P revises Rotech Healthcare outlook

Overview	
     -- U.S. medical equipment company Rotech Healthcare Inc.'s first-quarter 	
2012 earnings were below our expectations, with more than 200 basis point 	
sequential decline in EBITDA margins.	
     -- Negative cash flows in the quarter were below our expectation, 	
straining liquidity.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable, reflecting less 	
confidence that 2012 margins will return to 22% and that negative cash flows 	
will reverse. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and all related 	
issue-level ratings.	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook 	
on Orlando, Fla.-based Rotech Healthcare Inc. to negative from stable, and 	
affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating and related issue-level ratings on 	
the company. The outlook revision results from higher than expected declines 	
in EBITDA and cash flow in the first quarter of 2012. We expected no 	
sequential improvement from the fourth quarter of 2011, but Rotech's earnings 	
and cash flow in the first quarter continued to deteriorate. Our confidence in 	
a margin and cash flow improvement by mid-2012 has waned. 	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect Rotech's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, 	
including its negative cash flow and overall sensitivity of credit metrics to 	
the uncertain reimbursement environment. Rotech's "weak" business risk profile 	
primarily reflects its narrow operating focus and exposure to continued 	
Medicare reimbursement reductions for its products and services, particularly 	
for its nebulizer medication. We still believe Rotech will benefit from 	
increased patient volume, but continued declines in nebulizer medication and 	
negative adjustments to revenue could offset any organic growth, jeopardizing 	
our base-case revenue expectation. Without revenue growth, Rotech's high cost 	
base and higher capital expenditures could result in continued negative cash 	
flows, eroding already slim cash balances and reducing headroom under it 	
performance-based covenant for the revolving credit facility. 	
	
Our original expectations incorporated our belief that Rotech could produce 	
low-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and year-end 2011 margins would 	
improve by mid-2012. Our growth expectation reflected added patient volume 	
from Round 1 competitive bidding areas (CBAs), 2011 and 2012 asset acquisition 	
gains, and a decline in negative adjustments to revenue. We expected growth to 	
be somewhat tempered by a cut in Medicare reimbursement for the generic drug 	
budesonide. However, volume growth in the first quarter of 2012 was lower than 	
expected and Medicare cuts for its nebulizer drug and negative adjustments to 	
revenue were higher than anticipated. The decline in revenues combined with 	
high bad debt expense resulted in lower margins than expected, which 	
contributed to ongoing negative cash flows. Revenue declined 3% compared to 	
the prior year and margins were 19%, lower than our expectation for the year 	
at 22%. Our original expectations assume the company would be able to generate 	
cash in 2012 which incorporates a gradual improvement in days sales 	
outstanding (DSO) ranging at or below 55 days, from close to 59 days by 	
year-end. This assumes Rotech will be able to address its accounts receivable 	
order and billing issues. There was no improvement in DSO during the quarter.	
	
Rotech's credit metrics historically have been better than metrics associated 	
with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, however a significant 	
decline in EBITDA over the past two quarters, have caused credit metrics to 	
deteriorate with debt to EBITDA well above 5x the first quarter of 2012. The 	
financial risk profile also factors in its existing negative free operating 	
cash flow and the company's overall sensitivity of its credit metrics to the 	
uncertain reimbursement environment. 	
	
Rotech's vulnerable business risk profile reflects its concentration in the 	
highly fragmented home respiratory care services (87% of revenues) and durable 	
medical equipment market (13% of revenues) which is experiencing pricing 	
pressures. The company's dependence on Medicare, Medicaid, and other 	
government payors for about three-fifths of revenues exposes them to the 	
uncertainty of reimbursement. This risk further extends to commercial payors 	
as they seek to control costs and may follow Medicare's lead in cutting prices 	
for respiratory care and durable medical equipment. In addition to 	
reimbursement risk, Rotech's future growth is dependent upon Medicare 	
Competitive Bidding, which is likely to lower contract rates but add volume.	
	
These risks are somewhat offset by Rotech's position as the No. 3 provider in 	
its niche industry segment. Although Rotech serves patients in 48 states 	
through 425 centers, it is primarily in non-urban areas, which are less 	
competitive.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Rotech's liquidity as less than adequate, with sources of cash 	
exceeding mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects of the 	
company's liquidity profile based on our criteria are as follows:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses 	
by 1x or more. This partly relies on Rotech's $20 million, cash reserves, its 	
$10 million revolver and ability to manage working-capital requirements. Uses 	
of liquidity in 2012 consists only of capital spending needs (10% to 15% of 	
revenues), as we expect working capital to be a source of funds this year. 	
     -- We expect, in the event of a 10% decline in EBITDA from our base-case 	
expectations, liquidity sources will exceed uses. 	
     -- We believe Rotech will have limited ability to absorb high-impact, 	
low-probability events.	
     -- Rotech had some cushion on its debt covenants that is only applicable 	
to incremental borrowings on its revolver; the company has full availability 	
on its $10 million 364-day revolving credit facility. However, if EBITDA 	
remains under pressure, headroom could be reduced. 	
     -- There are no near-term maturities until 2015. This excludes the 	
expiration of its unused revolver in 2013.	
Recovery analysis	
The issue rating on the $230 million senior first-lien notes is 'BB-'; the 	
recovery rating is '1', indicating a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the 	
event of payment default. The issue rating on the company's $290 million 	
second-lien senior secured notes due 2018 is 'B' with a recovery rating of 	
'4'. We expect average (30% to 50%) recovery for the second-lien notes in the 	
event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the 	
recovery report on Rotech Healthcare Inc., to be published following this 	
report on RatingsDirect.) 	
	
Outlook	
Our negative outlook on Rotech Healthcare Inc. reflects less confidence that 	
2012 margins will return to 22% and that negative cash flows will reverse. A 	
rating downgrade is likely if the company is unable to improve upon its EBITDA 	
margins and cash flows over the next couple of quarters. Such a scenario would 	
likely deplete cash to minimal levels and could erode covenant cushions on the 	
company's revolving credit. We could revise the outlook to stable if the 	
company is able to recover margins and return to a positive discretionary cash 	
flow. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
Rotech Healthcare Inc.	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Rotech Healthcare Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Rotech Healthcare Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  $290 mil 10.50% notes due 2018        B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
  $230 mil 10.75% notes due 2015        BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1

