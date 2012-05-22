TEXT-S&P rates to SXC Health Solutions 'BB'

May 22 - Overview -- SXC Health Solutions Corp. is acquiring pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company Catalyst Health Solutions Inc. for $4.4 billion. -- The purchase is being funded by about $1.2 billion of borrowings under a new credit agreement and a combination of cash and equity, which results in pro forma debt to EBITDA of about 2.7x including our typical adjustments before synergies (2.3x including synergies). -- We are assigning a 'BB' corporate credit rating and a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the senior secured credit facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SXC will operate within the parameters of an intermediate financial risk profile while making and integrating acquisitions. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' corporate credit rating to Lisle, Ill.-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM) service and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions provider SXC Health Solution Corp. At the same time, we assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to SXC's $1.8 billion senior secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $700 million revolver due 2017 and a $1.1 billion term loan A due 2017. The senior secured recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on SXC Health Solutions Corp. reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile (under our criteria), as evidenced by its position as the fourth-largest provider of PBM services on a pro forma basis. The company competes against much larger players in an industry where scale matters, and SXC lacks a track record of operating as a combined entity with Catalyst. However, SXC should benefit from favorable industry trends such as an aging U.S. population and the six year wave of generic drugs. The acquisition of Catalyst will double SXC's revenues, thereby improve negotiating leverage with drug manufacturers and retail pharmacies. We believe SXC has an "intermediate" financial risk profile; we expect it to operate with debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 30% to 45% range. Our base-line expectations for SXC include 170% revenue growth in 2012 and low double-digit revenue growth in 2013. While acquisitions will account for much of this growth, we also expect SXC to benefit from existing and future contract wins to drive above industry organic growth. We believe SXC's PBM segment will be the key driver of our ratings given its size and growth potential relative to the HCIT business. Our base line assumptions for the PBM industry include low-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2012 and 2013. We believe the still sluggish U.S. economy will pressure drug utilization and growth in members covered by plan sponsor clients, resulting in relatively low organic revenue growth for the industry. Sales will be further pressured by the ongoing conversion of branded drugs to generics, which hurts sales but generally results in increased profits and cash flow. Pro forma EBITDA margins of 4.2% excluding synergies should improve as the company rationalizes its costs and improves its drug rebates and pricing through increased scale. The wave of generic drugs, increased use of mail-order drugs, and growing demand for higher margin specialty drugs should also expand margins in 2012 and beyond. While customer pricing remains competitive in the industry, we have assumed roughly 50 basis point of total margin expansion due to realized synergies and industry trends by the end of 2014. SXC's fair business risk profile reflects its growing, but still small, market share (approximately 6%) relative to larger players such as Express Scripts Inc. and CVS Caremark Corp., which together hold more than 60% of the market. We believe scale is important in the PBM industry, because it provides negotiating leverage with drug manufacturers and network pharmacies. We believe SXC's smaller scale will result in margins that are lower than those of its larger competitors. However, its small scale magnifies the positive impact of contract wins on company growth. SXC has won a number of new contracts despite industry retention rates of well above 90%. While SXC will be undergoing an integration of its own, the company may benefit from potential new contract opportunities due to the 2012 acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc. by Express Scripts Inc. SXC's business risk profile also reflects positive industry trends. Nearly $80 billion of branded drug revenues are expected to go generic between 2011-2016, which should improve both margins and gross profit dollars. Also, PBMs have been successful at driving chronic medication to higher-profit mail-order distribution, and the growing availability and demand for specialty drugs should spur profitability. However, pricing and contracting in the industry remain highly competitive. Clients increasingly focus on controlling rising drug spending and expect PBMs to achieve cost savings for them. Pricing could come under further pressure as commercial and government payors try to offset rising health care costs. Roughly one-third of SXC's clients are up for renewal every year. Our ratings reflect the company's intermediate financial risk profile. Pro forma for the Catalyst acquisition, debt to EBITDA including our standard adjustments will be 2.7x excluding synergies (2.3x including expected synergies) on a latest-12-month basis as of March 31, 2012. SXC historically operated with very little debt; we believe this, along with the significant equity portion of the acquisition financing for Catalyst, lends credibility to SXC's target debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x. We expect FFO to total debt to be within the 30% to 45% range for an intermediate financial risk profile. We expect acquisitions to generally be tuck-in in nature and expect large acquisitions to be funded in a way that does not threaten the company's intermediate financial risk profile. Liquidity We currently view SXC's liquidity as "strong", with sources of cash likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of SXC's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x. -- Pro forma sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash on hand of $200 million, and we expect annual operating cash flow of more than $400 million. -- We expect SXC to maintain significant availability under its $700 million revolving credit maturing in 2017, which we believe will have nearly $600 million of availability following the transaction. -- We expect future uses of cash to include capital expenditures in the $55 million to $65 million range. -- SXC is subject to minimum interest coverage and maximum leverage covenants; the maximum leverage covenant has annual step downs but SXC is already operating below the covenant's lowest level. -- We do not believe SXC will repurchase any of its common stock or pay a dividend in the foreseeable future, as the company will likely use it cash flow and debt capacity for additional PBM acquisitions. Recovery analysis We assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to SXC's $1.8 billion senior secured credit facility. The facility consists of a $700 million revolver due 2017 and a $1.1 billion term loan A due 2017. The senior secured recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on SXC to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on SXC is stable. We believe SXC will remain acquisitive, however, we expect acquisitions to be done within the parameters of an intermediate financial risk profile. We anticipate most future acquisitions to be smaller than Catalyst and will likely be funded with a combination of on hand cash and revolver borrowings. We could lower our ratings on SXC if the company was to increase debt leverage to above 3x (outside of the 2x to 3x range for an intermediate financial risk profile) and we believed that the company would be unable or unwilling to quickly return to this range. We believe debt-financed acquisitions could cause a downgrade; the company would need to add more than a turn of debt leverage given our expectations for synergies, EBITDA improvement, and some initial debt reduction. Conversely, a ratings upgrade would likely depend upon the company operating under its stated goal of less than 2.5x debt leverage, the successful integration of SXC and Catalyst, and the establishment of a longer record of operating as a combined entity. We believe that this could be accomplished within two years. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List SXC Health Solutions Corp. New Rating Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Senior Secured $700 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 $1.1 bil term loan due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.