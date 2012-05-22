版本:
TEXT-S&P rates to SXC Health Solutions 'BB'

May 22 - Overview	
     -- SXC Health Solutions Corp. is acquiring pharmacy benefit
management (PBM) company Catalyst Health Solutions Inc. for $4.4 billion.	
     -- The purchase is being funded by about $1.2 billion of borrowings under 	
a new credit agreement and a combination of cash and equity, which results in 	
pro forma debt to EBITDA of about 2.7x including our typical adjustments 	
before synergies (2.3x including synergies).	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB' corporate credit rating and a 'BBB-' 	
issue-level rating to the senior secured credit facility.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SXC will operate 	
within the parameters of an intermediate financial risk profile while making 	
and integrating acquisitions.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' 	
corporate credit rating to Lisle, Ill.-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM) 	
service and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions provider SXC 	
Health Solution Corp. At the same time, we assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level 	
rating to SXC's $1.8 billion senior secured credit facility. The facility 	
consists of a $700 million revolver due 2017 and a $1.1 billion term loan A 	
due 2017. The senior secured recovery rating is '1', indicating our 	
expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. 	
The rating outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on SXC Health Solutions Corp. reflect the company's "fair" 	
business risk profile (under our criteria), as evidenced by its position as 	
the fourth-largest provider of PBM services on a pro forma basis. The company 	
competes against much larger players in an industry where scale matters, and 	
SXC lacks a track record of operating as a combined entity with Catalyst. 	
However, SXC should benefit from favorable industry trends such as an aging 	
U.S. population and the six year wave of generic drugs. The acquisition of 	
Catalyst will double SXC's revenues, thereby improve negotiating leverage with 	
drug manufacturers and retail pharmacies. We believe SXC has an "intermediate" 	
financial risk profile; we expect it to operate with debt to EBITDA of less 	
than 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 30% to 45% 	
range.	
	
Our base-line expectations for SXC include 170% revenue growth in 2012 and low 	
double-digit revenue growth in 2013. While acquisitions will account for much 	
of this growth, we also expect SXC to benefit from existing and future 	
contract wins to drive above industry organic growth. We believe SXC's PBM 	
segment will be the key driver of our ratings given its size and growth 	
potential relative to the HCIT business. Our base line assumptions for the PBM 	
industry include low-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2012 and 2013. We 	
believe the still sluggish U.S. economy will pressure drug utilization and 	
growth in members covered by plan sponsor clients, resulting in relatively low 	
organic revenue growth for the industry. Sales will be further pressured by 	
the ongoing conversion of branded drugs to generics, which hurts sales but 	
generally results in increased profits and cash flow. Pro forma EBITDA margins 	
of 4.2% excluding synergies should improve as the company rationalizes its 	
costs and improves its drug rebates and pricing through increased scale. The 	
wave of generic drugs, increased use of mail-order drugs, and growing demand 	
for higher margin specialty drugs should also expand margins in 2012 and 	
beyond. While customer pricing remains competitive in the industry, we have 	
assumed roughly 50 basis point of total margin expansion due to realized 	
synergies and industry trends by the end of 2014.	
	
SXC's fair business risk profile reflects its growing, but still small, market 	
share (approximately 6%) relative to larger players such as Express Scripts 	
Inc. and CVS Caremark Corp., which together hold more than 60% of the market. 	
We believe scale is important in the PBM industry, because it provides 	
negotiating leverage with drug manufacturers and network pharmacies. We 	
believe SXC's smaller scale will result in margins that are lower than those 	
of its larger competitors. However, its small scale magnifies the positive 	
impact of contract wins on company growth. SXC has won a number of new 	
contracts despite industry retention rates of well above 90%. While SXC will 	
be undergoing an integration of its own, the company may benefit from 	
potential new contract opportunities due to the 2012 acquisition of Medco 	
Health Solutions Inc. by Express Scripts Inc.	
	
SXC's business risk profile also reflects positive industry trends. Nearly $80 	
billion of branded drug revenues are expected to go generic between 2011-2016, 	
which should improve both margins and gross profit dollars. Also, PBMs have 	
been successful at driving chronic medication to higher-profit mail-order 	
distribution, and the growing availability and demand for specialty drugs 	
should spur profitability. However, pricing and contracting in the industry 	
remain highly competitive. Clients increasingly focus on controlling rising 	
drug spending and expect PBMs to achieve cost savings for them. Pricing could 	
come under further pressure as commercial and government payors try to offset 	
rising health care costs. Roughly one-third of SXC's clients are up for 	
renewal every year. 	
	
Our ratings reflect the company's intermediate financial risk profile. Pro 	
forma for the Catalyst acquisition, debt to EBITDA including our standard 	
adjustments will be 2.7x excluding synergies (2.3x including expected 	
synergies) on a latest-12-month basis as of March 31, 2012. SXC historically 	
operated with very little debt; we believe this, along with the significant 	
equity portion of the acquisition financing for Catalyst, lends credibility to 	
SXC's target debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x. We expect FFO to total debt to 	
be within the 30% to 45% range for an intermediate financial risk profile. We 	
expect acquisitions to generally be tuck-in in nature and expect large 	
acquisitions to be funded in a way that does not threaten the company's 	
intermediate financial risk profile.	
	
Liquidity	
We currently view SXC's liquidity as "strong", with sources of cash likely to 	
exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects 	
of SXC's liquidity are:	
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x.	
     -- Pro forma sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash on hand of 	
$200 million, and we expect annual operating cash flow of more than $400 	
million.	
     -- We expect SXC to maintain significant availability under its $700 	
million revolving credit maturing in 2017, which we believe will have nearly 	
$600 million of availability following the transaction.	
     -- We expect future uses of cash to include capital expenditures in the 	
$55 million to $65 million range.	
     -- SXC is subject to minimum interest coverage and maximum leverage 	
covenants; the maximum leverage covenant has annual step downs but SXC is 	
already operating below the covenant's lowest level.	
     -- We do not believe SXC will repurchase any of its common stock or pay a 	
dividend in the foreseeable future, as the company will likely use it cash 	
flow and debt capacity for additional PBM acquisitions.	
Recovery analysis	
We assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to SXC's $1.8 billion senior secured 	
credit facility. The facility consists of a $700 million revolver due 2017 and 	
a $1.1 billion term loan A due 2017. The senior secured recovery rating is 	
'1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event 	
of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the 	
recovery report on SXC to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on SXC is stable. We believe SXC will remain acquisitive, 	
however, we expect acquisitions to be done within the parameters of an 	
intermediate financial risk profile. We anticipate most future acquisitions to 	
be smaller than Catalyst and will likely be funded with a combination of on 	
hand cash and revolver borrowings.	
	
We could lower our ratings on SXC if the company was to increase debt leverage 	
to above 3x (outside of the 2x to 3x range for an intermediate financial risk 	
profile) and we believed that the company would be unable or unwilling to 	
quickly return to this range. We believe debt-financed acquisitions could 	
cause a downgrade; the company would need to add more than a turn of debt 	
leverage given our expectations for synergies, EBITDA improvement, and some 	
initial debt reduction. Conversely, a ratings upgrade would likely depend upon 	
the company operating under its stated goal of less than 2.5x debt leverage, 	
the successful integration of SXC and Catalyst, and the establishment of a 	
longer record of operating as a combined entity. We believe that this could be 	
accomplished within two years.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
SXC Health Solutions Corp.	
	
New Rating	
Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       	
	
Senior Secured	
  $700 mil revolver bank ln due 2017    BBB-               	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
  $1.1 bil term loan due 2017           BBB-               	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

