版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 03:09 BJT

AT&T/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 22 AT&T Inc : * Moodys assigns a2 to at&ts gbp notes * Rpt-moodys assigns a2 to at&ts gbp notes

