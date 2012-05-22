TEXT-Fitch may cut Cooper Industries ratings

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings for Cooper Industries, Ltd, Cooper U.S., Inc. and Cooper Industries plc (together 'Cooper') on Rating Watch Negative. As announced yesterday, Cooper will be acquired by Eaton Corporation (Eaton), for approximately $11.8 billion, not including debt. Eaton will assume and guarantee Cooper's outstanding debt. Fitch has also placed Eaton's ratings (IDR 'A-') on Rating Watch Negative. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2012, subject to regulatory approval. A full rating list follows at the end of this release. The Negative Rating Watch reflects the material increase in leverage at the combined company. Eaton plans to reduce leverage and return to stronger credit metrics within two to three years of the acquisition. Eaton also plans to keep discretionary spending for acquisitions and share repurchases at modest levels in the near term while it integrates Cooper. Fitch anticipates Cooper's long-term ratings could be downgraded by at least two notches, to 'BBB+' from 'A', and short-term ratings could be downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', which would equalize them with Eaton's ratings. Fitch anticipates Eaton's ratings could be downgraded by one notch, to 'BBB+' from 'A-', given Eaton's high leverage immediately following the Cooper acquisition. As a result of Eaton's plan to partly fund the acquisition with $5.1 billion of long term debt, Fitch estimates Eaton's pro forma debt/EBITDA after acquiring Cooper will be approximately 3.3x, compared to Cooper's debt/EBITDA of 1.6x at March 31, 2012. Eaton's debt/EBITDA at March 31, 2012 was 1.7x. Future rating actions will depend on additional information to be provided with respect to specific terms of the transaction and the organization of the combined company. The combined company will be incorporated in Ireland where Cooper is currently domiciled. Eaton's 12-month pro forma free cash flow, including Cooper, was nearly $700 million at March 31, 2012. Free cash flow could improve during 2012 due to operating improvements and the absence of one-time items including a $154 million contribution to a VEBA trust at Eaton and a $250 million asbestos settlement payment at Cooper in 2011. Eaton's ability to reduce leverage after the acquisition will also depend on sales and EBITDA growth which will be subject to economic conditions in Eaton's end markets and the company's ability to realize expected synergies from the Cooper acquisition. The acquisition offers several benefits including complementary product portfolios, cost synergies which Eaton estimates at $260 million annually within four years, and annual cash management and tax benefits of approximately $160 million. Eaton and Cooper also expect to realize sales synergies. These benefits will be offset by estimated acquisition integration costs totaling $200 through 2015. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Cooper Industries plc --IDR 'A'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A'. Cooper Industries, Ltd. --IDR 'A'. Cooper U.S., Inc. --IDR 'A'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. The ratings affect approximately $1.4 billion of debt outstanding at March 31, 2012.