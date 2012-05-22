TEXT-S&P rates Ascena Retail Group

Overview -- U.S. specialty apparel retailer Ascena Retail Group is acquiring Charming Shoppes Inc. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Ascena. -- At the same time, we are assigning a preliminary 'BB+' rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '1' to the company's proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due 2018. -- The outlook is stable, indicating our expectation that the company will maintain relatively stable operating performance as it integrates the acquisition. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Suffern, N.Y.-based specialty apparel retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'BB+' rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '1' to the company's proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due 2018. Our '1' preliminary recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. According to the company, it intends to use the proceeds to fund its acquisition of Charming Shoppes Inc. Rationale The ratings on Ascena reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that, although operating performance may remain stable in fiscal 2012 and 2013, credit metrics will weaken following the acquisition and issuance of the new proposed term loan. Moreover, we see potential business and financial risks as the company integrates this large acquisition. The ratings also reflect our assessment of Ascena's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Ascena is a leading U.S. specialty apparel retailer operating a group of women's and tween brands. We believe these sectors will continue to be highly competitive, subject to swings in performance, and vulnerable to swings in comparable-store sales because of the timing of consumer buying as well as the fashion risk associated with the company's merchandising. In our opinion, the acquisition of Charming Shoppes represents a challenging undertaking in terms of integrating and trying to improve underperforming businesses. We note, however, that management has demonstrated success with past acquisitions, that the company has good niche positions in certain sub-segments such as tween and plus-size, and that these businesses should be consistent cash flow generators. We consider these partly mitigating factors. Ascena's revenue improved meaningfully in fiscal 2011, supported by consistent positive same-store sales and the acquisition of Justice. EBITDA margins expanded to 17.1% from 16.3% the year before as a result of sales leverage and cost-reduction initiatives. Although we believe same-store sales will remain positive in the rest of 2012, we expect margins to weaken, reflecting the impact of the newly acquired lower margin Charming Shoppe businesses. Our financial forecast is based on weak economic growth, unemployment remaining above 8% through 2013, and high oil and gasoline prices that could pressure consumer spending. Considering this, our base-case scenario assumes: -- Continuing revenue growth reflecting low- to mid-single-digit consolidated comparable-store sales, the inclusion of Charming Shoppes, and additional unit growth. -- Operating margins gradually expand in the next two years, reflecting higher sales leverage and improving operating performance at the newly acquired concepts. -- Consistent good operating cash flow generation, which the company could use to reduce debt. We also do not expect meaningful share repurchases in the next two years. Pro forma for the new term loan and the acquisition of Charming Shoppes, we estimate total debt to EBITDA to be about 3.3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be about 37%. These ratios are characteristic of a significant financial risk profile. Although we expect credit metrics to gradually improve following the completion of the acquisition, as higher sales leverage and improving margins at the newly acquired brands will support EBITDA growth, we see no near-term change in our assessment of the financial risk profile. Liquidity Following the refinancing, Ascena's liquidity is "adequate" to more than cover cash needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that liquidity sources over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. The company's maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our view. -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, as we expect that covenants will be set with 15%-20% headroom. -- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a general satisfactory standing in credit markets. This is based on our assumption that it successfully completes the proposed new debt offering. Pro forma for the new transaction, Ascena's primary sources of liquidity will include its cash balance, availability under its upsized $250 million revolving credit facility, and operating cash flow generation. The company has no meaningful near-term maturities. The company must maintain certain financial covenants as per its debt agreements, including the senior leverage ratio. We expect covenant cushion to be adequate. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ascena, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Ascena's operating performance will remain stable while it integrates the newly acquired brands. We could lower the ratings if weaker-than-expected performance leads to weakened credit metrics, including leverage of over 4x. This could result, for example, if integration or fashion missteps result in a 5% revenue drop and a margin contraction of 100 basis points, causing an EBITDA decline of 18% at the current debt level. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the company successfully integrates the acquisition and the trend is supported by consistent positive comparable-store sales and improved credit metrics, including debt to EBITDA in the low-2x area. This could happen if the company improves its EBITDA by 10% and reduces debt by about $200 million. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Ascena Retail Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured $300 mil term loan due 2018 BB+(prelim) Recovery Rating 1(prelim)