TEXT-S&P raises Radio One term loan rating to 'B+'

May 22 - Overview -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is updating its recovery assumptions for radio broadcaster Radio One, resulting in a higher gross emergence enterprise value. -- We are revising our recovery ratings and raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured debt. -- We are affirming all other ratings on Radio One, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects the company's thin margin of compliance with financial covenants and the potential for negative discretionary cash flow in 2013 due to increased interest expense. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery rating on Lanham, Md.-based Radio One Inc.'s senior secured debt to '1' from '2'. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We raised the issue-level rating on the debt to 'B+' (two notches higher than the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating. The increase in our senior secured term loan's issue-level rating and revision of our recovery rating reflect a slight improvement in our 2013 simulated distressed valuation. The valuation increase reflects modest gains in TV One's subscriber base and affiliate revenues since our last valuation, and our expectation of continued improvement over the intermediate term. We also affirmed all other issue-level ratings on Radio One's debt, along with our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is negative. Rationale The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the company's high debt leverage and thin margin of compliance with its senior debt leverage and total debt leverage financial covenants, low EBITDA coverage of interest expense, and our expectation that discretionary cash flow will only be modestly positive over the next 12 months due to higher interest expense. We view the company's business profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), due to its exposure to advertising cyclicality, the potential for longer term structural declines in radio, revenue concentration in a few markets, and decreased profitability at Reach Media. These factors more than offset the benefit of the company's 50.9% ownership in TV One. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Debt (adjusted for operating leases) to EBITDA (deconsolidating TV One, and including dividends received) was steep, at 8.7x as of March 31, 2012, and EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was extremely thin at 1.0x as of the same date. Radio One is primarily a radio broadcaster targeting an African-American audience. It owns 54 radio stations in 16 of the top 50 African-American markets. Within its radio segment, revenues are concentrated among four markets--Houston; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Baltimore--that together account for 54.5% of radio revenue. In our opinion, the company has good positions in the majority of its markets, and radio segment EBITDA margins are comparable with those of peers. The company increased its ownership in TV One LLC, a growing African-American-targeted cable TV network, to 50.9% from 36.8% following the redemption of interests held by DIRECTV in April 2011. The TV One holding provides business diversity and access to a more stable revenue stream because affiliate fees are subject to long-term contracts with annual escalators. In addition, the company has a 53.5% ownership interest in Reach Media Inc., a programming syndication business that we believe is still undergoing a difficult transition following the December 2009 expiration of a highly favorable sales representation agreement with Citadel Broadcasting Corp. Interactive One is the company's online unit, which we expect to generate modest EBITDA in 2012 following losses and heavy investments over the past three years. The interactive segment contributes less than 5% of total revenue for the company. Under our base-case scenario, we believe revenue could increase at a mid-teen percent rate in 2012 with the full year consolidation of TV One. Excluding TV One, we believe revenue will increase at a high-single-digit percent rate in 2012, due to high-single-digit percent increases in core radio revenue based on reformatting efforts and favorable comparisons against 2011, when the company underperformed certain of its markets. Radio One will also benefit from increased political revenue this year, and our expectation of low-double-digit percent revenue growth at the interactive segment. We expect low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue declines at Reach Media due to its new affiliation agreement with Radio One, under which it will no longer receive roughly $4 million in affiliate fees. Sustainable revenue growth in 2013 will depend on the economy and the company's ability to turn around underperforming markets such as Columbus, Ohio, and Houston, where the company recently launched an expensive all-news FM station. The company's EBITDA margin (deconsolidating TV One, but including dividends received) was healthy at 35.4% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, up considerably from 26.2% in 2011. During the first quarter of 2012, EBITDA (excluding stock-based compensation) more than doubled while revenues increased 58.5% year over year, reflecting the consolidation of TV One. Core radio revenue increased 9.3% during the quarter compared with a 1.1% revenue decline in the company's markets, reflecting benefits of reformatting changes in 2011 that caused Radio One to underperform its markets. Revenue at Reach Media declined 8% for the quarter, reflecting lower affiliate fees due to the new agreement between Radio One and Reach Media effective Jan. 1, 2012. The company continues to face easier comparisons in radio for the remainder of the year, although we expect radio revenue growth to materially slow in 2013. For the quarter, revenue at TV One increased 4.6%, slightly below our expectations, which we attribute to lower advertising revenue as a result of programming underinvestment. As a result, we believe advertising revenue will remain weak in 2012. Under its new majority owner and management, TV One plans to increase programming investment in 2012, which could benefit advertising revenue starting in 2013 based on audience acceptance. The company's cash interest expense will further increase over the next 12 months, underscoring the company's need for consistent EBITDA growth and ongoing cash distributions from TV One. The company generated $10.2 million of discretionary cash flow over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, down from $23 million during the same 12 months last year because of working capital cash usage and increased interest expense associated with the March 2011 refinancing. The company will begin paying cash interest on its 12.5%/15.0% senior subordinated notes on Aug.15, 2012, after electing to pay-in-kind the interest costs on this obligation over the past year (cash interest is payable at a rate of 6% and 9% accrues when paying in kind). We estimate that the outstanding balance on the subordinated notes was roughly $327 million on May 15, 2012, and accordingly, interest will be payable in cash at a rate of 12.5%. As a result, annual cash interest expense on these notes will increase to about $41 million from $19.6 million. Liquidity In our opinion, Radio One's liquidity is "less than adequate," owing to a narrow margin of covenant compliance. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to cover uses by 1.2x or more. -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months, but net sources could swing negative without a rebound from this drop. -- The company would breach covenant leverage tests if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- Based on the company's high debt leverage and thin interest coverage, we do not believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks without the need for refinancing. Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include roughly $26.4 million of cash as of March 31, 2012 (excluding $17.5 million of cash at TV One), and access to $23.8 million under the revolving credit facility due March 31, 2015. Under our base-case scenario, we believe discretionary cash flow could turn negative in 2013 because of a full year of cash interest payments on the 12.5%/15.0% senior subordinated notes. There is an annual put obligation for the non-controlling equity in Reach Media. This obligation was recently extended to February 2013. We believe there is a possibility that the put could be further extended if the company and the minority holders do not negotiate a favorable agreement. Still, we believe that this obligation may be manageable to a degree. Radio One's credit agreement contains financial covenants, specifically total leverage, secured debt leverage, and interest coverage ratio covenants with scheduled step-downs. As of March 31, 2012, the company had an 11.7% cushion against its tightest covenant--a 4.75x senior leverage covenant which steps down to 4.5x on June 30, 2012, and to 4.0x on March 31, 2013. Based on current radio revenue pacing, we expect the cushion to remain above 10% for the remainder of the year, but to fall below 10% in 2013. There are no meaningful debt maturities in the next 12 months. Outlook The negative outlook reflects Radio One's thin margin of compliance with financial covenants. In addition, we expect lower discretionary cash flow in 2012 due to higher cash interest payments, and we believe discretionary cash flow could turn negative in 2013 if positive operating trends slow in radio. We could lower the rating if the company's cushion of covenant compliance falls below 10%, and we expect an eventual breach due to impending step-downs. More specifically, we could lower the rating if EBITDA declines at a low-single-digit percent rate from trailing-12-month levels without an expectation of a turnaround. This scenario could occur if there is a reversal in operating trends in the radio group due to weak ad demand and higher marketing and programming expenses to support station reformatting changes, and if these changes more than offset increased cash distributions from TV One. Conversely, an outlook revision to stable would likely involve the company increasing EBITDA coverage of interest expense to at least 1.3x, and rebuild and maintaining adequate liquidity and 15% headroom against its financial covenants, either through EBITDA growth or covenant relief. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Radio One Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Radio One Inc. Senior Secured B+ B Recovery Rating 1 2 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Radio One Inc. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 1 Subordinated CCC Recovery Rating 6