版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 04:49 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Radio One term loan rating to 'B+'

May 22 - Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is updating its recovery 	
assumptions for radio broadcaster Radio One, resulting in a higher gross 	
emergence enterprise value.	
     -- We are revising our recovery ratings and raising our issue-level 	
ratings on the company's senior secured debt.	
     -- We are affirming all other ratings on Radio One, including the 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the company's thin margin of compliance 	
with financial covenants and the potential for negative discretionary cash 	
flow in 2013 due to increased interest expense.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery 	
rating on Lanham, Md.-based Radio One Inc.'s senior secured debt to '1'
from '2'. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90% to	
100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.  	
	
We raised the issue-level rating on the debt to 'B+' (two notches higher than 	
the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B', in accordance with 	
our notching criteria for a '1' recovery rating. The increase in our senior 	
secured term loan's issue-level rating and revision of our recovery rating 	
reflect a slight improvement in our 2013 simulated distressed valuation. The 	
valuation increase reflects modest gains in TV One's subscriber base and 	
affiliate revenues since our last valuation, and our expectation of continued 	
improvement over the intermediate term. 	
	
We also affirmed all other issue-level ratings on Radio One's debt, along with 	
our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is 	
negative.	
 	
Rationale	
The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the company's high debt leverage and 	
thin margin of compliance with its senior debt leverage and total debt 	
leverage financial covenants, low EBITDA coverage of interest expense, and our 	
expectation that discretionary cash flow will only be modestly positive over 	
the next 12 months due to higher interest expense. We view the company's 	
business profile as "weak" (based on our criteria), due to its exposure to 	
advertising cyclicality, the potential for longer term structural declines in 	
radio, revenue concentration in a few markets, and decreased profitability at 	
Reach Media. These factors more than offset the benefit of the company's 50.9% 	
ownership in TV One. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly 	
leveraged." Debt (adjusted for operating leases) to EBITDA (deconsolidating TV 	
One, and including dividends received) was steep, at 8.7x as of March 31, 	
2012, and EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was extremely thin at 1.0x 	
as of the same date. 	
	
Radio One is primarily a radio broadcaster targeting an African-American 	
audience. It owns 54 radio stations in 16 of the top 50 African-American 	
markets. Within its radio segment, revenues are concentrated among four 	
markets--Houston; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Baltimore--that together 	
account for 54.5% of radio revenue. In our opinion, the company has good 	
positions in the majority of its markets, and radio segment EBITDA margins are 	
comparable with those of peers. The company increased its ownership in TV One 	
LLC, a growing African-American-targeted cable TV network, to 50.9% from 36.8% 	
following the redemption of interests held by DIRECTV in April 2011. The TV 	
One holding provides business diversity and access to a more stable revenue 	
stream because affiliate fees are subject to long-term contracts with annual 	
escalators. In addition, the company has a 53.5% ownership interest in Reach 	
Media Inc., a programming syndication business that we believe is still 	
undergoing a difficult transition following the December 2009 expiration of a 	
highly favorable sales representation agreement with Citadel Broadcasting 	
Corp. Interactive One is the company's online unit, which we expect to 	
generate modest EBITDA in 2012 following losses and heavy investments over the 	
past three years. The interactive segment contributes less than 5% of total 	
revenue for the company. 	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we believe revenue could increase at a mid-teen 	
percent rate in 2012 with the full year consolidation of TV One. Excluding TV 	
One, we believe revenue will increase at a high-single-digit percent rate in 	
2012, due to high-single-digit percent increases in core radio revenue based 	
on reformatting efforts and favorable comparisons against 2011, when the 	
company underperformed certain of its markets. Radio One will also benefit 	
from increased political revenue this year, and our expectation of 	
low-double-digit percent revenue growth at the interactive segment. We expect 	
low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue declines at Reach Media due to its 	
new affiliation agreement with Radio One, under which it will no longer 	
receive roughly $4 million in affiliate fees. Sustainable revenue growth in 	
2013 will depend on the economy and the company's ability to turn around 	
underperforming markets such as Columbus, Ohio, and Houston, where the company 	
recently launched an expensive all-news FM station. The company's EBITDA 	
margin (deconsolidating TV One, but including dividends received) was healthy 	
at 35.4% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, up considerably from 26.2% in 	
2011. 	
	
During the first quarter of 2012, EBITDA (excluding stock-based compensation) 	
more than doubled while revenues increased 58.5% year over year, reflecting 	
the consolidation of TV One. Core radio revenue increased 9.3% during the 	
quarter compared with a 1.1% revenue decline in the company's markets, 	
reflecting benefits of reformatting changes in 2011 that caused Radio One to 	
underperform its markets. Revenue at Reach Media declined 8% for the quarter, 	
reflecting lower affiliate fees due to the new agreement between Radio One and 	
Reach Media effective Jan. 1, 2012. The company continues to face easier 	
comparisons in radio for the remainder of the year, although we expect radio 	
revenue growth to materially slow in 2013. For the quarter, revenue at TV One 	
increased 4.6%, slightly below our expectations, which we attribute to lower 	
advertising revenue as a result of programming underinvestment. As a result, 	
we believe advertising revenue will remain weak in 2012. Under its new 	
majority owner and management, TV One plans to increase programming investment 	
in 2012, which could benefit advertising revenue starting in 2013 based on 	
audience acceptance. 	
	
The company's cash interest expense will further increase over the next 12 	
months, underscoring the company's need for consistent EBITDA growth and 	
ongoing cash distributions from TV One. The company generated $10.2 million of 	
discretionary cash flow over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, down from $23 	
million during the same 12 months last year because of working capital cash 	
usage and increased interest expense associated with the March 2011 	
refinancing. The company will begin paying cash interest on its 12.5%/15.0% 	
senior subordinated notes on Aug.15, 2012, after electing to pay-in-kind the 	
interest costs on this obligation over the past year (cash interest is payable 	
at a rate of 6% and 9% accrues when paying in kind). We estimate that the 	
outstanding balance on the subordinated notes was roughly $327 million on May 	
15, 2012, and accordingly, interest will be payable in cash at a rate of 	
12.5%. As a result, annual cash interest expense on these notes will increase 	
to about $41 million from $19.6 million. 	
 	
Liquidity	
In our opinion, Radio One's liquidity is "less than adequate," owing to a 	
narrow margin of covenant compliance. Our assessment incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to cover uses 	
by 1.2x or more.	
     -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the 	
next 12 months, but net sources could swing negative without a rebound from 	
this drop.	
     -- The company would breach covenant leverage tests if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%.	
     -- Based on the company's high debt leverage and thin interest coverage, 	
we do not believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks without 	
the need for refinancing. 	
 	
Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include roughly $26.4 million of 	
cash as of March 31, 2012 (excluding $17.5 million of cash at TV One), and 	
access to $23.8 million under the revolving credit facility due March 31, 	
2015. Under our base-case scenario, we believe discretionary cash flow could 	
turn negative in 2013 because of a full year of cash interest payments on the 	
12.5%/15.0% senior subordinated notes. There is an annual put obligation for 	
the non-controlling equity in Reach Media. This obligation was recently 	
extended to February 2013. We believe there is a possibility that the put 	
could be further extended if the company and the minority holders do not 	
negotiate a favorable agreement. Still, we believe that this obligation may be 	
manageable to a degree. 	
	
Radio One's credit agreement contains financial covenants, specifically total 	
leverage, secured debt leverage, and interest coverage ratio covenants with 	
scheduled step-downs. As of March 31, 2012, the company had an 11.7% cushion 	
against its tightest covenant--a 4.75x senior leverage covenant which steps 	
down to 4.5x on June 30, 2012, and to 4.0x on March 31, 2013. Based on current 	
radio revenue pacing, we expect the cushion to remain above 10% for the 	
remainder of the year, but to fall below 10% in 2013. There are no meaningful 	
debt maturities in the next 12 months.	
 	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects Radio One's thin margin of compliance with 	
financial covenants. In addition, we expect lower discretionary cash flow in 	
2012 due to higher cash interest payments, and we believe discretionary cash 	
flow could turn negative in 2013 if positive operating trends slow in radio. 	
	
We could lower the rating if the company's cushion of covenant compliance 	
falls below 10%, and we expect an eventual breach due to impending step-downs. 	
More specifically, we could lower the rating if EBITDA declines at a 	
low-single-digit percent rate from trailing-12-month levels without an 	
expectation of a turnaround. This scenario could occur if there is a reversal 	
in operating trends in the radio group due to weak ad demand and higher 	
marketing and programming expenses to support station reformatting changes, 	
and if these changes more than offset increased cash distributions from TV 	
One. 	
	
Conversely, an outlook revision to stable would likely involve the company 	
increasing EBITDA coverage of interest expense to at least 1.3x, and rebuild 	
and maintaining adequate liquidity and 15% headroom against its financial 	
covenants, either through EBITDA growth or covenant relief.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Radio One Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Radio One Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  2	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Radio One Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Subordinated                           CCC                	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐