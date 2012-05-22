版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 05:00 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms Aflac ratings, outlook is stable

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A- 'ratings on Aflac, Inc.'s
 (Aflac) senior unsecured notes and the 'AA-' Insurance Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of various Aflac subsidiaries. Fitch also assigns an
'A-'rating to two senior debt issuances. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐