版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 00:57 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's revises BWAY Parent Co rating outlook

Oct 18 Moody's affirms BWAY's B2 corporate family rating, revises outlook to negative, concludes review, rates acquisition financing

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐