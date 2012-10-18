版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五

BRIEF - Moody's rates Einstein Noah Restaurant Group

Oct 18 Moody's assigns B2 to proposed bank facility of Einstein Noah Restaurant Group; B3 corporate family rating; outlook stable

