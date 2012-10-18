TEXT-S&P raises Team Health Inc rating

Overview -- U.S. physician outsourcing provider Team Health plans to amend and extend its term loan A to $250 million to repay most of its revolver borrowings. -- Team Health has sustained a track record of growth coupled with a conservative financial policy. In addition, Blackstone's significant reduction in equity ownership over the past few months has lowered the risk of a debt-financed shareholder-friendly event. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We are also affirming our 'BB' issue-level rating and downwardly revising our recovery rating to '3' from '2' on the company's senior secured credit facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will manage growth with internally generated cash flows, modestly supplemented by incremental borrowings. We expect the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain below 4x. Rating Action On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the corporate credit rating on Knoxville, Tenn.-based Team Health Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) on the company's senior secured credit facility consisting of a $225 million revolver due 2017, $250 million term loan A due 2017, and $247.5 million term loan B due 2018. The company intends to upsize its existing $142.5 term loan A in the amount of $107.5 million. We downwardly revised our recovery rating on this debt to '3' from '2', reflecting a larger debt burden in the event of default. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Rationale We believe the company will use the proceeds to reduce its outstanding borrowings on its revolver resulting from recent acquisitions. The upgrade reflects Team Health's sustained track record of growth, coupled with a conservative financial policy. In addition, Blackstone's significant reduction in equity ownership over the past few months has lowered the risk of a debt-financed shareholder-friendly event. The ratings on Knoxville, Tenn.-based physician and administrative services outsourcing provider Team Health Inc. reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, based on its narrow operating focus, exposure to reimbursement risk, and high levels of bad debt. The ratings also reflect credit metrics consistent with a "significant" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects organic revenue growth will be in the upper-single-digit area over the next year, reflecting the company's recent trend of approximately 4% same-contract growth and 5% new-contract growth. Hospitals have increasingly been using outsourced services--including emergency room services, which contribute significantly to total hospital inpatient admissions. This trend has supported the company's growth, which has averaged an upper-single-digit percentage rate since 2008. We believe Team Health will continue to grow at about this rate, reflecting same-hospital contract expansions and new facility relationships. EBITDA margins, which have declined moderately amid this new contract growth, should improve slightly through next year. In 2011, the company's revenue increased 15%, with same-facility contract growth of about 5%. Year to date, revenue increased 17% compared with the first half of 2011, with same-contract growth of 4%. We also expect that the company will maintain financial parameters commensurate with a "significant" financial risk profile (debt leverage below 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of greater than 20%). Following its debt reduction from the 2009 IPO proceeds, Team Health has consistently maintained debt leverage below 3x. FFO to debt was about 21% as of June 30, 2012, adjusting for the contingent compensation expense. We expect that the company will continue to make accretive tuck-in acquisitions financed with free cash flow and some revolver borrowing. The company's acquisition activity had typically focused on small physician groups with specialty practices, such as anesthesiology, emergency medicine, and hospitalist medicine. Assuming $150 million of acquisitions in 2012, a similar pace compared with 2011, debt leverage will approximate 3x at the end of 2012. Furthermore, we believe that Team Health will maintain a financial policy that favors growth over cash-based returns, given that its financial sponsor no longer has a significant stake or controlling board representation. Although Team Health has well-established market positions and a diverse payor and contract mix, we view its business risk as "weak," reflecting its narrow operating focus, exposure to reimbursement risk (17% of revenue from Medicare), and high levels of bad debt. The primary contributor to the weak business risk profile is the company's concentration in emergency room outsourcing and physician staffing. Emergency department and related hospitalist services account for about 82% of total revenue, and we believe this percentage is unlikely to diminish materially in the near future. Reimbursement risk is a key risk factor. The company's net revenue from Medicare and Medicaid account for about 17% and 10%, respectively, of its total revenue. It is therefore exposed to reimbursement risk, given that uncertainty over Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement persists. Self-pay patients--a group typically dominated by uninsured individuals--account for about 22% of the patient base, and this gives rise to high levels of bad debt. Our base case does not assume a positive impact from the Affordable Care Act. Although it provides for a significant extension of coverage to uninsured patients commencing in 2014, reimbursement levels are uncertain and could offset some of the favorable impact. Team Health is the second largest participant in this highly fragmented market, with about 790 hospital and clinic relationships in 47 states. Its size facilitates building competitive advantage in areas such as emergency medicine best practices, billing and collections, administration, physician recruiting, and professional liability management. Although these considerations propel sector consolidation, many small physician groups continue to compete for hospital outsourcing contracts locally, putting pressure on Team Health's margins. Team Health has traditionally generated relatively thin operating margins. Its specialization makes it vulnerable to changes in the health care industry that could be profound, and in turn, might have material consequences for its revenue and profitability. In the 12-month period ended June 30, 2012, Team Health's EBITDA margin (adjusted for the contingent compensation expense) declined to 10% from 11.1% a year earlier. The vast majority of the decline was attributable to an increased focus on marketing to win new contracts, which are less profitable as the company increases staff to service them. We expect margins to improve slightly through the end of this year and next year as margins on the newer contracts improve. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "strong," with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include a cash balance of $14 million as of June 30, 2012, a $225 million revolving credit facility (we expect about $200 million will be available after the close of the proposed transaction), and expected free cash flow exceeding $100 million annually. We anticipate that cash uses will include some investment in working capital, capital spending of about $15 million annually, and acquisitions totaling between $125 million and $150 million a year. Other assumptions include: -- Coverage of uses will exceed 2x for the next two years. -- Net sources would be positive even in the event of a 50% EBITDA decline. -- If the company were to experience a low-probability shock, we believe it would refinance, based on its cash generation, revolver availability, and access to capital markets. -- Team Health has a generally high standing in the credit markets. The company will not face any significant debt maturities until 2017. Its credit facility has a first-lien net leverage covenant with an approximate cushion of about 50%. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Team Health Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after the publication of this article. Outlook The rating outlook on Team Health is stable, reflecting our expectation that growth will be managed within internally generated cash flows and modestly supplemented by incremental borrowings. We expect debt to EBITDA to remain below 4x. We view the possibility of a higher rating to be remote given the company's weak business risk profile and our expectation that its business risk will not materially improve. On the other hand, if the company switches to a strategic policy of aggressively emphasizing growth, leading to a large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder-friendly transactions (greater than $500 million), this could lead to a downgrade, because in this scenario, we believe debt leverage would likely be sustained above 4x. Similarly, although unlikely in the near term, we could lower the ratings as a result of a decrease in reimbursement or a spike in labor costs, contributing to at least a 300-basis-point contraction of EBITDA margins and heightening the company's business risk. We believe this could occur with a 3% aggregate reimbursement decline, assuming the company has limited ability to reduce expenses. Ratings List Upgraded To From Team Health Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Team Health Inc. Senior Secured BB BB Recovery Rating 3 2