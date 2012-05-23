TEXT-Fitch rates McDonald's proposed notes 'A'

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) proposed $750 million issuance of three-year and seven-year senior unsecured notes. At March 31, 2012, McDonald's had $12.8 billion of total debt and $2.3 billion of cash. The notes are being issued under McDonald's Medium Term Notes Program registered with the SEC on Sept. 28, 2009 and rank pari passu with McDonald's existing debt. There are no financial covenants. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include refinancing of debt. At March 31, 2012, aggregate maturities of long-term debt totaled $677 million in 2012, $984 million in 2013, and $665 million in 2014. Rating Rationale: McDonald's ratings reflect the company's substantial cash flow generation, considerable financial flexibility, and leading global market position. Over the past five years, McDonald's annual free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) and year-end cash balance have averaged $1.7 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively. McDonald's continues to return significant cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends but is expected to maintain credit measures appropriate for its 'A/F1' ratings. The ratings also consider McDonald's significant real estate ownership and well-established franchisee network, which provide a sizeable high margin royalty stream along with contractual rental income on properties owned or leased by McDonald's. At March 31, 2012, franchisees and affiliates operated approximately 81% of the company's 33,517 system-wide restaurants. The remaining 19% were company-operated. Credit Statistics: McDonald's credit statistics are in line with Fitch's expectations and are projected to remain relatively stable in the near term, even after incorporating the current debt issuance. For the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended March 31, 2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense were 1.3 times (x) and 19.3x, respectively. Rent-adjusted leverage, defined as total debt plus eight times gross rent expense divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and gross rent expense (EBITDAR), was 2.3x. Rent adjusted interest coverage, defined as EBITDAR divided by gross interest expense plus gross rent expense, was 5.2x, and funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge coverage was 4.3x. FCF for the LTM period was $1.7 billion, in line with the historical average discussed above. Liquidity at March 31, 2012 included $2.3 billion of cash and full availability of a $1.5 billion committed revolving credit line expiring Nov. 8, 2016. Operating Performance: McDonald's growth priorities under its 'Plan to Win' strategic framework are to optimize its menu, modernize the customer experience and broaden accessibility to its brand. As such, the company is expanding its menu offerings, re-imaging restaurants and focusing on everyday affordability. During 2012, McDonald's is launching additional beverage, chicken, and breakfast options in the U.S. and has increased its capital expenditure budget to $2.9 billion, from about $2.5 billion in 2011, to accelerate remodeling efforts across its system. Recent product launches include a Cherry Berry Chiller, Chicken McBites, Blueberry Oatmeal, and Blueberry Yogurt Parfait. During the quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue increased 7% to $6.5 billion, operating income rose 8% to $2 billion, and combined operating margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 30%. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue and operating income grew 8% and 9%, respectively. McDonald's global company-operated restaurant margin declined 20 bps to 17.5% during the quarter due chiefly to rising food costs in the United States (U.S.) and the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region. McDonald's maintained its guidance of 4.5% - 5.5% and 2.5% - 3.5% food cost inflation in the U.S. and Europe, respectively. Same-Store Sales: Global same-store sales (SSS) are up 6.2% year-to-date through April 30, 2012. By region, SSS rose 7.4%, 4.6%, and 4.3%, respectively, in the U.S., Europe, and APMEA. Fitch attributes the system's success to its ability to offer value, convenience, consistent high quality food, and variety which appeals to a broad range of consumers worldwide. McDonald's continues to drive traffic into its restaurants as global SSS grew 7.3% during the first quarter ended March 31, 2012 with guest counts representing 4.8% of the increase. Fitch believes McDonald's will continue to outperform peers, despite high global unemployment, a competitive environment in the U.S., and worsening economic conditions throughout much of Europe. Fitch currently rates McDonald's debt as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Bank credit facility 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants; Credit Risk Is Chiefly Contained as Sales Will Grow but Food Costs Remain Elevated' (Dec. 7, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology 2012 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants