TEXT-S&P cuts Wachovia Bank Commercial Trust series 2005-C21

OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on classes N and O from 'CCC (sf)' 	
and 'CCC- (sf)', respectively, from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's 	
series 2005-C21, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- The downgrades reflect principal losses that these classes 	
experienced, as detailed in the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report. 	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on the class N and O commercial mortgage 	
pass-through certificates from 'CCC (sf)' and 'CCC- (sf)' respectively,, from 	
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C21, a U.S. commercial 	
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction.	
	
The downgrades reflect principal losses that classes N and O incurred, as 	
detailed in the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report. According to the May 	
2012 trustee remittance report, the aggregate principal losses, which totaled 	
$16.2 million, are attributed to the Meridian Bank Tower asset. The asset had 	
an aggregate beginning scheduled principal balance of $18.6 million and was 	
liquidated in May at a loss severity of 87.3%. Consequently, class N incurred 	
an 8.7% loss of its $12.2 million beginning principal balance. Classes O and P 	
experienced principal losses that reduced their outstanding balances to zero. 	
Standard & Poor's does not rate class P.

