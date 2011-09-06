版本:
S&P asgns Americredit Automobile Rec 2011-4 Prelim

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
OVERVIEW
  -- AmeriCredit Automobile [NABNW.UL] Receivables Trust 2011-4's note
issuance is an
ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.
  -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C,
D, and E notes.
  -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables
Trust 2011-4's $800 million automobile receivables-backed notes series 2011-4
(see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime
auto loan receivables.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 6, 2011.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
  -- The availability of approximately 44.3%, 39.3%, 32.4%, 26.2%, and
23.1% credit support for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively
(based on stressed cash-flow scenarios, including excess spread), which
provides coverage of more than 3.50x, 3.00x, 2.55x, 1.75x, and 1.60x our
11.75%-12.25% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, D, and
E notes, respectively. These credit support levels are commensurate with the
assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA (sf)', 'A+ (sf)', 'BBB (sf)', and 'BB+
(sf)' ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively (for more
information, see the Expected Loss and Cash Flow Modeling sections).
  -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our
ratings on the class A, B, and C notes will remain within one rating category
of the preliminary ratings (all else being equal) during the first year. This
is within the one-category tolerance for 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA (sf)' rated
securities and within the two-category tolerance for 'A (sf)' rated
securities, as outlined in our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology:
Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010). In addition, under this
moderate stress scenario, we expect that our ratings on the class D and E
notes will remain within the two-category tolerance for 'BBB (sf)' and 'BB
(sf)' rated securities over the first year. (The rating stability criteria
doesn't specify the tolerance for ratings with pluses, only the rating
category.)
  -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination,
overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread (for more
information, see the Credit Enhancement Summary table above).
  -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the
stressed cash-flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned
preliminary ratings.
  -- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime
auto loans.
  -- General Motors Financial Co. Inc.'s (GM Financial, formerly known as
AmeriCredit Corp.; B+/Stable/--) extensive securitization performance history
going back to 1994. On March 30, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on GM Financial to 'B+' from
'B' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch positive, where we placed them on
Oct. 8, 2010.
  -- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2011-4
Class    Rating       Type            Interest        Amount
                                   rate(i)       (mil. $)
A-1      A-1+ (sf)    Senior          Fixed          148.800
A-2      AAA (sf)     Senior          Fixed          261.000
A-3      AAA (sf)     Senior          Fixed          157.201
B        AA (sf)      Subordinate     Fixed           61.539
C        A+ (sf)      Subordinate     Fixed           76.393
D        BBB (sf)     Subordinate     Fixed           75.120
E(ii)    BB+ (sf)      Subordinate    Fixed           19.947
(i)The actual coupons of these tranches will be determined on the pricing
date. (ii)Class E will be privately placed and is not included in the public
offering amount.
Primary Credit Analyst: Timothy Moran, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2440;
                     timothy_moran@standardandpoors.com
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Ines Beato, New York;
                          ines_beato@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))

