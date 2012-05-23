TEXT-S&P raises Dublin Airport Authority rating to 'A-2'

May 23 - Overview
-- On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services published new
criteria that link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers
through the use of liquidity descriptors.
-- In accordance with the new criteria, we are raising our short-term
corporate credit rating on Ireland-based airport operator Dublin Airport
Authority PLC (DAA) to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BBB' long-term corporate
credit and issue ratings on DAA.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that DAA's financial risk
profile could deteriorate if passenger levels decline and/or Ireland's
economic and political conditions weaken.
Rating Action
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
corporate credit rating on Ireland-based airport operator Dublin Airport
Authority PLC (DAA) to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on DAA. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The upgrade results from the implementation of our new criteria that link
short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through the use of
liquidity descriptors. (See "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage
Criteria for Corporate and Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
Under our new criteria, the short-term corporate credit rating on an issuer
with a long-term corporate credit rating of 'BBB' and "strong" or "adequate"
liquidity is 'A-2'. The short-term corporate credit rating on DAA previously
took into account the negative outlook on the company. Under our new criteria,
a negative outlook no longer constrains the short-term rating on a corporate
issuer.
Our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on DAA reflects its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb'. The SACP is underpinned by
DAA's "strong" business risk profile, and is tempered by its "significant"
financial risk profile. The long-term rating also reflects our opinion that
there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Republic of Ireland
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to DAA in the event of financial distress.
We have revised upward our assessment of DAA's role for the Irish economy to
"important" from "limited," to better reflect its strategic role in relation
to air access and general economic development in Ireland. Our view of DAA's
"important" role also reflects the importance of its credit standing to the
Irish government as shown by the government's continuation of supportive
financial policies toward DAA during a period when significant banking sector
contingent liabilities crystallized on the government's balance sheet and the
government required a financial assistance package. For example, the
government did not request that DAA pay dividends that would have reduced the
company's cash balance.
We assess DAA's link with the Irish government as "limited." This is because,
although the Irish government owns 100% of DAA's capital, it is government
policy that DAA should operate on a commercial basis.
DAA's credit metrics are at the lower end of the range that we consider
commensurate with the 'BBB' rating, which includes Standard & Poor's-adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of at least about 15%. The base-case
credit scenario underpinning our rating on DAA incorporates a slight increase
in the number of passengers travelling at DAA's three airports in 2012, which
in our view will support an FFO-to-debt ratio of about 16% in 2012. However,
declines in traffic volumes, notably at Dublin Airport, which generated
three-quarters of the DAA's EBITDA in 2011, could depress DAA's credit metrics
to levels that are no longer commensurate with the rating. This could be
triggered by the deterioration of economic conditions in Ireland, which we
view as the key driver of air traffic volumes.
On May 9, 2012, the Irish government announced plans to separate Shannon
Airport from DAA and join it with Shannon Development to form a single entity.
The terms and timing of this separation have not yet been decided, and we have
therefore not incorporated this event into our base-case scenario. Shannon
Airport contributed less than 5% of DAA's consolidated EBITDA in 2011. While a
separation would marginally lower DAA's ability to generate cash, it would
also reduce investment needs--Shannon Airport's capital expenditures in 2011
were about the same level as its EBITDA. In our opinion, the impact of a
separation on DAA would depend primarily on whether Shannon Airport's share of
DAA's debt--about EUR100 million--is retained by the airport or assumed by the
state, and whether any cash is transferred from DAA to Shannon Airport at the
time of separation.
Liquidity
The short term rating on DAA is 'A-2'. We assess DAA's liquidity as "strong"
under our criteria, underpinned by significant cash balances and modest debt
repayments in the medium term. We estimate that liquidity sources will cover
uses by more than 4x for the 12 months from March 31, 2012, and we forecast
that this ratio will remain more than 1x for the following 12 months.
We calculate total sources of liquidity of approximately EUR700 million over the
next 12 months, comprising:
-- Surplus cash and cash equivalents of about EUR435 million;
-- Forecast FFO of about EUR115 million; and
-- Availability of EUR150 million under a revolving credit facility
expiring in December 2016. DAA also benefits from an undrawn EUR150 million
facility maturing in July 2012. Given the short-term nature of the latter
commitment, we exclude it from our liquidity calculations.
We assess liquidity uses over the period of about EUR160 million, comprising:
-- Maturing debt of about EUR20 million; and
-- Forecast investments and working capital needs of about EUR140 million.
We do not forecast any dividend payments in 2012.
We understand that DAA's financing arrangements, including its undrawn bank
lines, are free of financial covenants and rating triggers. However, we note
that the company's European Investment Bank facilities--which account for
one-half of outstanding debt--could be renegotiated if DAA were privatized.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that DAA's financial risk profile could
deteriorate if passenger traffic at its airports is not sustained in the near
term. We believe that the company's financial risk profile would also come
under pressure if economic and political conditions in Ireland deteriorated,
since DAA is 100% owned by the Republic of Ireland and the vast majority of
its earnings is regulated and originates domestically.
In addition, the planned separation of Shannon Airport from DAA could further
weaken DAA's credit metrics, notably if it includes the provision of cash to
Shannon Airport by DAA and takes place in the near term when DAA's credit
metrics are at the lower end of what we consider to be commensurate with the
current rating.
We could consider taking a negative rating action if adjusted FFO to debt fell
to less than about 15%, for instance due to a weaker economic environment than
we currently forecast, or due to changes in DAA's structure. We could also
lower the rating if the owner or management of DAA changed the company's
financial policy to entail a material reduction in the surplus cash balances
that currently support DAA's "significant" financial risk profile and "strong"
liquidity. Furthermore, downward rating pressure could arise if DAA's
profitability weakened to a level no longer commensurate with our assessment
of a "strong" business risk profile.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if Ireland's macroeconomic
and political environment stabilizes, if passenger traffic at Dublin Airport
begins to increase, and if the company's profitability continues to improve.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Dublin Airport Authority PLC
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-3
DAA Finance PLC
Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB BBB
*Guaranteed by Dublin Airport Authority PLC
