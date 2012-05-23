TEXT-Fitch affirms Dexia Bank Belgium's Eurco Re at 'BBB'

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurco Re Limited's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating rationale is based on Fitch's opinion that Eurco Re would, if needed,
receive support from its immediate parent, Dexia Insurance Belgium (now trading
as Belfius Insurance) and potentially from Belfius Insurance's own parent, Dexia
Bank Belgium (now trading as Belfius Bank) ('A-'/Stable).
Belfius Bank is a leading Belgian bank owned by the Belgian state and Eurco Re
performs a useful role as the group's only active reinsurer with bank
counterparties that are significant in Belfius Bank's banking activities. As a
result Fitch believes that, based on its ownership by Belfius Insurance and
Belfius Bank, Eurco Re would likely benefit from support from the group if ever
it were needed.
About 35% of Eurco Re's gross premium income comes from intragroup business. In
addition, its third party business ultimately derives from its position in
Belfius Bank. Fitch therefore considers Eurco Re to be entirely dependent on the
wider Belfius Bank group for business. In 2011 Eurco Re wrote around EUR250m of
net premium income, little changed from 2010, and equal to around 10% of the
group's net premiums from insurance activities.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade for Eurco Re include
any reduction in Fitch's view of potential support from Belfius Bank or Belfius
Insurance, a material change in Eurco Re's operations, or a downgrade of the
parent. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
