Text-S&P bulletin: Shaw Group unaffected by stake sale

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on The Shaw Group SHAW.NJ Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announcement that its subsidiary, Nuclear Energy Holdings LLC, intends to exercise its put options to sell its 20% stake in Westinghouse Electrical Co. LLC (not rated), a nuclear technology provider, back to majority-owner Toshiba Corp. Shaw had acquired this stake in 2006, funded with yen-denominated debt which has grown from about $1.1 billion to about $1.7 billion due to exchange rate fluctuations. Under the terms of the put option, Shaw's subsidiary will need to fund up to 3.3% of the principal amount of the bonds, or $55 million, as of Aug. 31, 2011. Despite completing $500 million in share repurchases through the fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2011, Shaw maintains sizable cash balances, with more than $1 billion in cash, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments (which it primarily used to voluntarily secure letters of credit); its non-Westinghouse debt levels were minimal. Our business profile assessment for Shaw recognizes the company's diverse end-market exposure outside of nuclear power as well as our expectation that the company can generate satisfactory free cash flow over the business cycle. Primary Credit Analyst: Dan Picciotto, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7894;

