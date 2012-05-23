版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 03:09 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms UnionBanCal ratings

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of UnionBanCal Corporation (UB) and its bank subsidiary, Union Bank, at
'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows 	
at the end of the release.	
	
The affirmation of UB's ratings reflects the strength of its stand-alone 	
financial profile. Additionally, although the long-term IDR and Support Rating 	
Floor (both rated 'A' by Fitch) of UB's parent, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ 	
(BTMU) were placed on Rating Watch Negative today due to the downgrade of the 	
Japanese sovereign ratings, Fitch believes that UB meets the key criteria 	
factors for Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks. 	
	
These key factors include:  	
	
--Well-established franchise including access to foreign currency liquidity, 	
independent of the parent; 	
	
--Good quality, reputation and efficiency of the regulatory regime of the 	
subsidiary; 	
	
--Determination that the parent's operations are not detrimental to the health 	
of the subsidiary; 	
	
--Lack of correlation of business; 	
	
--Parental commitment to ensure that the subsidiary's financial condition is 	
sound; 	
	
--Independence of the subsidiary's management team, Board and decision-making 	
procedures. 	
	
Fitch's criteria limits uplift of a subsidiary's rating over the parent's rating	
to three notches.	
	
Although Fitch believes that there is no change in the parent's propensity to 	
support UB, the ability has deteriorated slightly. Because of the Rating Watch 	
Negative assigned to the parent, the Support Ratings of UB and Union Bank have 	
been placed on Rating Watch Negative. Should the IDR and Support Rating Floor of	
BTMU be downgraded to 'A-', the Support Ratings of UB and Union Bank will likely	
be downgraded to '2'.	
	
UB's Viability rating is driven by the strength of its capital base. The 	
company's Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to 13.98% at March 31, 2012 from 	
12.93% at end-2011. UB has a relatively stable earnings stream which is aided by	
a low cost of funds and substantially lower credit loss charges. Overhead costs 	
remain somewhat high and non-interest revenue sources have weakened. Asset 	
quality remains sound as impaired loans continue to diminish and reserve 	
coverage remains solid.	
	
Fitch is mindful of the company's concentration in real estate, both residential	
and commercial, as a source of potential credit stress given that it is an asset	
class that remains under pressure. Additionally, should there be a prolonged 	
period of weakness in the energy sector, UB's niche in that business could cause	
some credit volatility given the sizable nature of the credits in that 	
portfolio. That said, UB's energy book has a historically good track record in 	
terms of asset quality and the portfolio is reasonably well-diversified.	
	
The company's ratings could be downgraded should current positive credit trends 	
materially reverse and credit losses escalate and/or core earnings deteriorate 	
from current levels. Should UB enter into a material acquisition that adversely 	
impacted leverage, ratings could also suffer. Additionally, should BTMU sustain 	
idiosyncratic problems that result in a multi-notch downgrade of its own 	
ratings, the ratings of UB and Union Bank could be downgraded if there is any 	
contagion risk. Fitch does not envision any near-term upside to the ratings. 	
	
UB is a $92.3 billion holding company headquartered in San Francisco and is one 	
of the 20 largest commercial bank holding companies in the U.S. Its bank 	
subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full service commercial bank. UB is a 	
wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., which is a 	
subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.	
	
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:	
	
UnionBanCal Corporation	
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;	
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';	
--Viability rating affirmed at 'a';	
--Support rating '1'; placed on Rating Watch Negative;	
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'.	
	
Union Bank, N.A.	
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;	
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';	
--Viability rating affirmed at 'a';	
--Support rating '1'; placed on Rating Watch Negative;	
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+';	
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1';	
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A';	
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-';	
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐