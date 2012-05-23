TEXT-Fitch affirms Avon Products ratings

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has removed Avon Products, Inc. and Avon
Capital Corporation's (Avon Capital) ratings from Rating Watch Negative and
affirmed the ratings as follows:
Avon Products, Inc. (Avon)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial Paper at 'F3'.
Avon Capital Corporation with a guarantee from Avon
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial Paper at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's rating actions apply to Avon's approximately $2.6 billion senior
unsecured notes and the $1 billion three-year bank credit facility. The bank
facility supports the $1 billion commercial paper (CP) program. At March 31,
2012, $754 million of CP was outstanding.
The ratings affirmations resolve the Rating Watch Negative placed on both
companies on May 10, 2012 following Coty, Inc.'s preliminary, non-binding offer
to acquire Avon's outstanding shares for $24.75 per share or approximately $10.7
billion. Fitch had estimated that it was likely any accepted offer could be
financed with significant amounts of debt, leaving the combined entity with
weaker credit protection measures. However, Coty withdrew its proposal on May
14, 2012 and despite the almost 20% decline in Avon's share price since then,
neither Coty nor any other suitor has returned with a definitive offer.
The ratings reflect the continued trends in Avon's generation of negative free
cash flow (FCF, cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and
dividends) during the past two years and through the first quarter of 2012, as
well as Avon's increase in leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) to 2.7X for
the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012 (LTM). The ratings also encompass
operational and business model challenges to improve service levels in Brazil,
manage price gaps in several categories, address working capital issues, and
increase representative compensation to stem volume and market-share declines
given heightened levels of competition. Fitch expects that these factors
increase the probability that margins could be materially lower than 2011,
leverage will increase to the 3x range, and that FCF is likely to remain
negative with lower profitability during 2012.
Basis for Stable Outlook: Fitch expects that even with a lack of visibility
while the new management team reviews the company's operations and sets
financial and strategic goals, there are a number of clear positives, discussed
below. Therefore, it is more than likely that Avon will be poised for better or
more stable financial performance after 2012 although revenue growth and margins
might not revert to historical levels in the medium term.
Management Focus on Cash Flow: Although both the CFO and CEO have less than six
months experience with Avon, generating cash is a top priority and has also
become an input in determining management's bonuses. This is a marked change
from the past when sales and margin targets were the primary focus. Over the
past five years ending in 2011, Avon generated a total of $88 million in FCF,
compared to $1.7 billion in the previous five years ending in 2006.
Fitch views the fresh perspective that can be provided by new management with a
strong operational background and the discipline involved in aligning incentives
with cash generation as credit positives. Avon's CFO has experience in managing
through difficult cash flow issues at Royal Ahold, N.V. The company has already
started addressing inventory management by establishing clear accountability,
focusing on implementing new processes to limit inventory builds, and has
already taken three days out of inventory in the first quarter.
Avon Generates Cash: It is important to note that absent working capital
changes, Avon consistently generated $1 billion to $1.2 billion of funds from
operations (cash flow from operations less working capital) in each of the past
five years. However, annual funding for working capital requirements were $400
million on average, capital expenditures averaged $312 million, and dividend
payments escalated to the $400 million range. Borrowings increased to fund the
FCF shortfall.
Considerable Liquidity: Avon has the ability to fund cash flow shortfalls
without materially increasing debt during the 2012 transition year and beyond.
The company has $1.2 billion in cash and $246 million in revolver availability
after supporting $754 million in CP. Approximately $215 million of cash is
trapped in Venezuela. The company can access $1 billion, though there may be
added cash costs based on the amounts and tax differentials between the source
country and U.S. rates. Avon has already indicated in its recent filing that in
2012 it will not indefinitely reinvest any current year earnings of its foreign
subsidiaries.
Healthy Business Model in Developing Markets: The direct selling model is
healthy, particularly in developing markets. The World Federation of Direct
Selling Associations reported that in 2010 there were 88 million direct selling
representatives selling products and services with a retail value of $132
billion. That is up from $34 million and $82 million, respectively, in 1998.
Thirty-six percent of the $132 billion encompasses the cosmetics, fragrances and
toiletries (CF&T) category in which Avon competes. The category and channel are
very robust in many developing markets. Euromonitor International, Inc. reports
that the CF&T market in Brazil, Avon's key market, has grown at a seven-year
CAGR of 13.4%. More important, 27% of all CF&T sales in Brazil go through the
direct selling channel.
Rating Movements:
Downgrade/Negative Outlook: Fitch would consider a Negative Outlook or
downgrade if the company maintains the $400 million dividend beyond 2012 without
generating meaningful FCF or if Avon does not have a clear and credible plan for
a turnaround. Given the poor first quarter and guidance for more of the same in
the second quarter, it is likely that FFO will be under $1 billion during 2012,
increasing the potential that the company will have to draw on cash on hand in
order to avoid borrowing to fund the dividend. While liquidity is solid in the
near term it has lessened markedly since 2010, as discussed below.
Additionally, a significant decrease in working capital usage and/or material
increases in margins could take longer to realize which may continue to pressure
FCF and the ratings. Meaningful positive surprises from working capital
improvement and profitability increases would clearly provide more room for
discretionary activities.
Another factor to be considered in a potential Negative Outlook or downgrade is
the impact on Avon's covenants if material declines in profitability continue.
Avon's $1 billion credit agreement and the $535 million in privately placed
notes require interest coverage of at least 4x. At the end of 2011 it was
approximately 9x but after the poor first quarter it was 6.9x. Fitch will be
monitoring this covenant closely.
Upgrade: An upgrade is not likely in the short term. However, Fitch would
consider an upgrade if Avon generates and is able to sustain FCF in the $100
million range, and management is committed to maintaining leverage under 2.5x
after achieving stability in its business and operations. Resolution of the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation given the high cost (near the $100
million range) has also been a drag on cash flow and would also be viewed
positively. The ongoing cost of compliance would remain but is likely to be
lower.
Financial Performance:
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2012, Avon's operating performance
deteriorated substantially. Commodity and wage inflation pressured margins by
220 basis points (bps), in addition to 170bps of additional spending against the
representatives and brochures, and 220bps in other items including negative mix
and additional bad debt expense. As a result, the EBIT margin (excluding
restructuring charges) declined by 610 bps to 4.3%.
Debt increased from year end by $74 million to $3.4 billion to partially fund
$178 million in negative FCF in the first quarter. Avon used some of its cash on
hand to fund the remainder. Fitch does not expect debt levels to increase
materially given Avon's intention to repatriate international cash balances if
needed. LTM Leverage (Debt/EBITDA) increased to 2.7x from 2.3x at Dec. 31, 2011
with the decline in profitability during the first quarter.
Liquidity:
Much of Avon's healthy liquidity is derived from maintaining more than $1
billion in cash. Avon's liquidity of almost $1.5 billion at the quarter-end,
however, is down from almost $2.5 billion at the end of 2010. Debt maturities
are very modest in 2012 at just $17 million; however, $250 million 4.8% notes
are due in March 2013 and $125 million 4.625% notes are due in May 2013. The $1
billion revolver terminates in November 2013 as well. Fitch expects that these
will be refinanced or renegotiated.