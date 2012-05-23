TEXT-Fitch corrects Trinity Health Group 2000D rating history

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has corrected its published rating history for the
Iowa Finance Authority (IA) (Trinity Health Group) variable-rate refunding and
revenue bonds, series 2000D.
Fitch changed the short-term rating to 'F1+' to reflect liquidity support
provided solely by Trinity since the bond's 2008 remarketing. The long-term
rating is 'AA' with a Stable Outlook.
The ratings now appear correctly on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information on Trinity Health Credit Group is available in Fitch's
April 23 research report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'..
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.