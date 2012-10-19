版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 23:04 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Morgan Stanley Capital I 2005-IQ10

OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our rating on class J from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 
2005-IQ10, a U.S. CMBS transaction, to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'. 
     -- The downgrade follows principal losses due to the liquidation of the 
Barrett Office Center I & II asset, as detailed in the transaction's Oct. 15, 
2012, trustee remittance report. 
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on the class J 
commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I 
Trust 2005-IQ10, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) 
transaction.

We downgraded class J due to principal losses totaling $3.6 million (as of the 
Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report) resulting from the liquidation of 
the specially serviced Barrett Office Center I & II asset. The asset was 
liquidated at a loss severity of 52.1% (totaling $3.6 million in principal 
losses) on the $7.0 million beginning scheduled balance. Consequently, class J 
incurred a 54.6% loss to its $3.9 million original principal balance, while 
class K lost 100% of its $1.5 beginning principal balance. We previously 
lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)'.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 
"RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
     -- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐