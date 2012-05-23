TEXT-S&P: SS&C Technologies rating unaffected by facility

May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that SS&C
Technologies Inc.'s announcement about the modification of its proposed $1.37
billion credit facility does not affect our corporate credit rating or our
issue-level ratings on the company's proposed credit facilities. The company
announced that it will reallocate $25 million from the term loan B-2 to the term
loan A and increase pricing on the $725 million term loan B-1 and the remaining
$75 million of the term loan B-2 to LIBOR plus 4.0% from LIBOR plus 3.5%. While
we view the increased pricing as a negative, it only has a modest impact on our
cash flow expectations.
The ratings on SS&C reflect our expectation that, after the completion of the
GlobeOp acquisition, the company will have a "fair" business risk profile,
resulting from a good position in the hedge fund administration (HFA)
industry, high recurring revenue, and an EBITDA margin in the high-30% area.
Offsets to these strengths are its narrow market focus, exposure to the
cyclical financial services industry, and an "aggressive" financial profile.