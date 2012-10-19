版本:
TEXT-S&P: Zagreb's rating unaffected by finance ministry dispute

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
the City of Zagreb (BBB-/Negative/--) and Zagrebacki Holding d.o.o.
(BB-/Negative/--) were not affected by the ongoing dispute between the city and
Croatia's Ministry of Finance.

Last week the ministry decided to block the city's current account unless it 
receives the Croatian kuna (HRK) 377 million that the ministry believes the 
city has to return to the central government budget. The ministry had 
initially planned to enforce this decision by close of business on Oct. 16, 
2012, and freeze the city's account for about a month. 

However, Zagreb opposed this decision, claiming uncertainties around Croatian 
legislation regulating intergovernmental relations. The city challenged the 
ministry's decision in Croatia's Administrative Court.

On Oct. 15, the court decided to defer the enforcement of the ministry's 
ruling until an administrative investigation is final. We understand this may 
take a few months.

In our view, the court's decision removes immediate pressure on the city's 
ability to service its direct debt and make regular transfers to Zagrebacki 
Holding, albeit both entities remain constrained by stressed liquidity 
positions. Had the ministry managed to withdraw the whole amount of payables, 
which make up about 6% of the city's annual budget revenues, or frozen the 
city's account, this could have had negative implications for both Zagreb and 
Zagrebacki Holding's liquidity.

