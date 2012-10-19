TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rating to Queen Street VII Re notes

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B (sf)' preliminary issue credit rating to the $75 million principal-at-risk
variable-rate notes to be issued by Queen Street VII Re Ltd., sponsored by
Munich Reinsurance Co., the ceding insurer.
The notes will be exposed to major North Atlantic hurricane risk in selected
states (see covered area below) within the U.S. between April 1, 2013, and
March 31, 2016 (three full hurricane seasons) and major European windstorms
(see covered area below) between Nov. 1, 2012, and March 31, 2016 (four full
windstorm seasons), as modeled by AIR Worldwide Corp. (AIR).
The preliminary ratings are based on the lower of the rating on the
catastrophe risk ('B'), the rating on the assets in the Meag Queen Street VII
Fund (rated 'AAAm' by Standard & Poor's), and the risk of nonpayment by the
ceding insurer ('AA-').
