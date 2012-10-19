TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on OneBeacon Insurance Group

Overview -- OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. (OB) has recently entered into two separate transactions including one to sell some of its subsidiaries as part of a runoff transaction. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on OB and its intermediary holding company OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc. (OBH). We are also affirming our 'A-' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on three of OB's operating insurance subsidiaries. The outlooks are stable. -- We have also lowered our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on seven OB operating insurance subsidiaries to 'BBB-' and placed those ratings CreditWatch Negative. We are then withdrawing the ratings at the company's request. -- The stable outlook on OB reflects our belief that the company will continue to focus its growth strategy on niche specialty businesses. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on Bermuda-based primary insurance holding company OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. (OB) and its intermediary U.S. holding company, OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc. (OBH). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on OB's ongoing operating insurance subsidiaries Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. (ASIC), Homeland Insurance Co. of New York (HONY), and Essentia Insurance Co. The outlook on all of these entities is stable. At the same time, we lowered our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to 'BBB-' and then placed those ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on the following OB operating insurance subsidiaries: OneBeacon Insurance Co., Camden Fire Insurance Assoc., Employers Fire Insurance Co., Northern Assurance Co. of America, OneBeacon America Insurance Co., OneBeacon Midwest Insurance Co., and Traders & General Insurance Co. We expect these companies to be part of the recently announced sale of OB's runoff operations to Bermuda-based Armour Group Holdings Ltd. (Armour; not rated). We subsequently withdrew these ratings at the company's request. Separately, we withdrew our 'A-' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. and OneBeacon Lloyd's of Texas. Rationale The rating actions follow OB's recent announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its runoff business and certain legal entities within the OB group to Armour. The company expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2013. OB has also announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to terminate its exclusive underwriting arrangement with Hagerty Insurance Agency and to sell Essentia Insurance Co. (where the Hagerty business is underwritten) to Markel Corp. The company expects the Essentia transaction to close in first-quarter 2013. The rating affirmations on OB, OBH, and operating insurance subsidiaries ASIC and HONY (which will be part of OB's ongoing operations) reflect our expectation that OB's ongoing businesses will continue to benefit from their strong operating performance, strong competitive position, and capital adequacy that supports the ratings. OB expects to record an after-tax charge of $101 million in third-quarter 2012 related to the runoff sale. However, in our view, the proposed runoff transaction will be beneficial to OB's ongoing operations by removing the uncertainty and earnings drag related to OB's asbestos and environmental, latent, and other runoff reserves. The expected sale of Essentia and termination of the Hagerty collector car and boat business to Markel in early 2013 will represent a meaningful loss of a profitable niche for OB. In 2011, the Hagerty niche represented $167 million, or 16% of OB's total net writings of $1.1 billion. But we expect OB's other specialty niche businesses to continue growing and the ongoing operations to still benefit from its strong competitive position. Our rating affirmation on Essentia reflects our expectation that OB will retain all loss and unearned premium reserves associated with the business written in this legal entity before the closing of the sale to Markel. For this reason, we view Essentia's current policyholders as benefiting from the same financial strength as the policyholders of OB's ongoing operating insurance subsidiaries. At the closing of the sale to Markel, we expect to withdraw the ratings on Essentia. The downgrade on the group's operating insurance subsidiaries affected by the runoff sale reflects our view that these legal entities are nonstrategic to OB and will go into runoff in the coming quarters in anticipation of their sale to Armour. In preparation for the sale, OB expects to unwind its current pooling arrangement and enter into several internal reinsurance arrangements under which its ongoing business will be 100% ceded to operating insurance subsidiary ASIC, while its runoff reserves (except those at Potomac Insurance Co.) will be 100% ceded to OneBeacon Insurance Co. At the time of the sale to Armour, we expect these legal entities to have capital adequacy in the weak to adequate range, depending on regulatory approvals and final details of the transaction. The CreditWatch negative listing reflects uncertainty with regard to the final levels of capital and reserves at these entities at closing. The withdrawal of our ratings on Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. reflects the sale of this legal entity to Nebraska-based Northern American Casualty Co. (not rated) on Oct. 1, 2012. We also withdrew our ratings on OneBeacon Lloyd's of Texas reflecting the March 11, 2011, dissolution of this company after the transfer of its assets and liabilities to OneBeacon America Insurance Co. effective Dec. 31, 2010. Outlook We believe OB will continue to focus its growth strategy on niche specialty businesses either organically by adding new teams or through small acquisitions as it has done over the past several years. Given management's strategic focus on underwriting profits, we expect the group's premium growth in coming years to depend on market conditions. For 2012, we expect the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) combined ratio to be 93% to 95% for the full consolidated group. Given the expected $101 million after-tax GAAP charge associated with the group's Armour transaction, we expect the consolidated group to report about break-even results during 2012. On a post-transaction basis, we expect OB's ongoing specialty operations to report strong operating results in 2013 and onwards, with combined ratios in the low- to mid-90s. On a pro forma basis, we expect capital adequacy of the ongoing operating insurance companies to remain strong at year-end 2012 and 2013. We also expect pro forma financial leverage of the ongoing operations to remain supportive of the ratings in the 18%-20% range in 2013. Because of OB's parent company's opportunistic and acquisitive strategy, we believe its financial leverage could increase over the longer term if there are any mergers and acquisitions and/or further capital management activities. Factors that could lead to a positive rating action include: -- A continued track record of strong operating performance in OB's specialty businesses; -- The group's demonstrated ability to sustain and strengthen its competitive advantages in specialty lines despite competitive market conditions; -- More significant seasoning of its specialty niche businesses; -- The continuation of strong capital adequacy supportive of the rating level; and -- Financial leverage and coverage in line with the rating level. Factors that could result in a negative rating action on the group would include substantially lower-than-expected operating performance or capital adequacy, or a significant weakening of the group's competitive position in its chosen markets. Related Criteria And Research Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Stable/-- Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. Homeland Insurance Co. of New York Essentia Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/-- OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Camden Fire Insurance Assoc. Traders & General Insurance Co. OneBeacon Midwest Insurance Co. OneBeacon Insurance Co. OneBeacon America Insurance Co. Northern Assurance Co. of America Employers Fire Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/-- Not Rated Action To From OneBeacon Lloyd's of Texas Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency NR/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency NR/-- A-/Stable/-- Not Rated Action; Off CreditWatch To From Camden Fire Insurance Assoc. Traders & General Insurance Co. OneBeacon Midwest Insurance Co. OneBeacon Insurance Co. OneBeacon America Insurance Co. Northern Assurance Co. of America Employers Fire Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency NR BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency NR BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.