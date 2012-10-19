版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Merrill Corp 'CCC-' rating on watch positive

Overview
     -- U.S.-based document services company Merrill Corp. is refinancing its 
December 2012 and November 2013 debt maturities.
     -- We are placing our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with 
positive implications.
     -- At the same time, we are assigning the proposed $30 million revolving 
credit facility due 2017, the $455 million first-lien term loan due 2017, and 
the $150 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2018 our preliminary 
issue-level and recovery ratings.
     -- The positive CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the 
transaction will refinance the company's 2012 debt maturities and address the 
risk for a near-term default.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC-' 
corporate credit rating on St. Paul, Minn.-based Merrill Corp. on CreditWatch 
with positive implications.

At the same time, we assigned the proposed $30 million revolving credit 
facility due 2017 a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating 
of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default. We also assigned the $455 million first-lien term 
loan due 2017 our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating 
of '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation), and assigned the $150 million senior 
secured second-lien notes due 2018 our preliminary 'CCC' issue-level rating 
with a recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation).

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement is based on the announcement that the company plans 
to refinance its revolving credit facility due 2012, $374 million first-lien 
term loan due December 2012, and $219 second-lien notes due November 2013. In 
concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the final credit agreement 
terms and conditions compared to our expectations. We could raise the 
corporate credit rating to 'B-' if Merrill Corp. completes the proposed 
refinancing transaction at the expected pricing levels with a covenant cushion 
of at least 20%. Any changes in the terms and conditions or signs that free 
cash flow would become breakeven would likely result in us raising our 
corporate credit rating by two notches to 'CCC+'. We expect to resolve our 
CreditWatch listing in November upon closing of the refinancing transaction. 
Despite an improvement in the maturity profile from the transaction, we 
believe the company will continue to have high debt leverage, weak interest 
coverage, and limited liquidity given the high interest costs associated with 
the refinancing. 

We view Merrill Corp.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because 
of its high debt leverage, near-term debt maturities, and a historically 
narrow cushion of covenant compliance. Merrill Corp.'s business risk profile, 
in our opinion, is "vulnerable" because of the high degree of volatility in 
operating performance given the company's reliance on the financial services 
industry, and intense competition in niche segments of the printing and 
document services industry.

In the most recent quarter, operating performance was broadly in line with our 
expectations as revenue increased 1.4% while EBTIDA increased roughly 20% due 
to successful cost reduction efforts, lower marketing costs, and success at 
the higher margin DataSite business. The EBITDA margin was roughly 12% over 
the last 12 months, which we expect could modestly improve over the next 12 
months as the high margin DataSite business continues to grow. In fiscal-year 
2013, we believe the company could continue to benefit from growth at DataSite 
and in the transaction and compliance services segment. Merrill will also 
benefit from the California election services business during the election 
year. Still, we expect negative secular trends in print volumes should persist 
for the foreseeable future, though it currently accounts for less than 15% of 
revenues.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2012, pro forma for the proposed refinancing 
debt leverage was roughly 7x, compared with roughly 6.5x last year due to 
EBITDA declines as a result of tough economic conditions. For the same period, 
pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 1.4x, compared with 1.5x last year. 
We expect debt leverage should remain high over the intermediate term and 
believe the company would generate minimal discretionary cash flow given the 
high interest costs associated with the refinancing.

CreditWatch
In concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the final credit 
agreement terms and conditions compared to our expectations. We could raise 
the rating to 'B-' if Merrill Corp. completes the proposed refinancing 
transaction at the expected pricing levels with a covenant cushion of at least 
20%. Any changes in the terms and conditions would likely result in us raising 
our corporate credit rating by two notches to 'CCC+'. Conversely, if the 
company is unable to refinance the facility or extend debt maturities, we 
would likely lower the rating given the December 2012 debt maturities and 
short window to attempt another deal.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                          To                 From
Merrill Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                  CCC-/Watch Pos/--  CCC-/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

Merrill Communications LLC
 Senior Secured
  First-lien term loan                     CCC                
   Recovery Rating                         2                  
  Second-lien term loan                    C                  
   Recovery Rating                         6                  

New Rating

Merrill Communications LLC
 Senior Secured
  $30M revolver due 2017                   B+ (prelim)
   Recovery Rating                         1
  $455M first-lien term loan due 2017      B- (prelim)
   Recovery Rating                         3
  $150M second-lien notes due 2018         CCC (prelim)
   Recovery Rating                         6

