TEXT-S&P: Evergreen International Aviation rating on neg watch

Overview -- Evergreen International Aviation Inc.'s liquidity is very tight, which could hurt its ability to meet ongoing debt service, including an upcoming interest payment at the end of October. -- The company is taking steps to address earnings pressures and liquidity, but its current operating performance is weak and its near-term operating prospects are uncertain, given the significant competitive and cyclical pressures facing the airfreight sector. -- We are placing the our ratings on Evergreen, including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- To resolve the CreditWatch listing, we will continue to monitor the company's liquidity and operating performance and could lower the ratings if the company fails to make its upcoming interest payment or other debt service requirements. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including its 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on Evergreen International Aviation Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale We have become increasingly concerned about Evergreen's liquidity and its uncertain near-term operating outlook, which could challenge its ability to meet debt service requirements. Evergreen's operating performance remains weak, reflecting the depressed state of the air cargo market and the company's current reliance on a mostly older fleet of aircraft. (Privately owned Evergreen does not file public financial statements.) While the company is taking steps to improve its liquidity and operating prospects, we believe it will take time for these efforts to bear fruit. Evergreen was in violation of its interest coverage and leverage covenants at the end of the fiscal second quarter (fiscal year ends in February) and is working on getting a waiver from its lenders. The ratings reflect Evergreen's very tight liquidity and onerous debt service obligations. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define these terms. Evergreen derives the majority of its revenues from Evergreen International Airlines, its airfreight transportation subsidiary. The company also provides ground logistics services, helicopter and small aircraft services, and aviation sales and leasing. CreditWatch We will continue to monitor the company's liquidity and operating performance. If the company fails to make its upcoming interest payment or other debt service requirements, we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and the ratings on related debt issues to 'D'. Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Evergreen International Aviation Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Neg/-- CCC/Negative/-- Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Secured (second lien) CC/Watch Neg CC Recovery Rating 6 6