TEXT-S&P affirms Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden

Overview
     -- We maintain our view that Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor 
Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) performs a critical role for, and has an 
integral link with, the Dutch government. 
     -- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA' long-term rating and 'A-1+' 
short-term issuer credit ratings on FMO.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that on the State of the Netherlands.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' 
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Nederlandse 
Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO). The outlook is 
negative.

Rationale
The ratings on the development finance institution, FMO are based on an 
equalization with the ratings on the State of The Netherlands (unsolicited 
ratings, AAA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost 
certain" likelihood that the Dutch government would provide timely and 
sufficient extraordinary support to FMO in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating 
approach factors in our view of FMO's:

     -- "Critical" role as the key government vehicle for promoting 
private-sector growth in developing countries, an important public policy goal 
in The Netherlands; and 
     -- "Integral" link between the government and FMO. The ratings reflect 
the 51% government ownership of, and strong sovereign support for, the 
company, based on the operating maintenance obligation and the solvency 
commitment, as well as the track record of support.

Sovereign support was formally codified in the 1998 agreement between FMO and 
the state. Under Article 8 of the agreement, the state is legally required to 
enable FMO to meet its obligations on time, and is a key liquidity provision. 
The duration of the agreement is indefinite and its termination requires 12 
years' notice by either party. The Netherlands' long-term commitment to, and 
support of, FMO is also demonstrated by the sovereign's obligation in most 
circumstances to safeguard the company's solvency (Article 7 of the 
agreement). However, we understand that the state does not explicitly 
guarantee FMO's individual obligations, but rather provides a maintenance 
guarantee on its operations. Accordingly, FMO's creditors have no direct 
recourse to the Dutch government. Rather, the government's obligation is to 
FMO.

FMO supports businesses and financial institutions in developing countries by 
providing capital and skills. It does so by arranging loans (EUR2.8 billion net 
loans outstanding at June 30, 2012; equity investments EUR894 million), 
guarantees, and other investment promotion activities. In addition, it manages 
several development funds on behalf of, and at the risk of, the Dutch 
government: these were just under 15% of FMO's total portfolio at the end of 
2011. Highlighting FMO's development mandate, its loan portfolio has increased 
in an anticyclical manner in 2011 and through mid-2012.

However, net profit declined by 26% in 2011 to EUR93 million--from EUR126
million 
in 2010--as provisioning levels more than doubled to EUR59 million. Given the 
nature of its business and the high level of equity and mezzanine financing, 
we view FMO's financial results as fairly volatile. Based on FMO's track 
record of managing emerging market risks, we expect that the company will 
remain profitable.

While decreasing slightly from the 35% observed in 2010, shareholder equity 
remained strong at 33% of total assets. 

Outlook
The negative outlook on FMO mirrors that on The Netherlands and also reflects 
our expectation that the 1998 agreement with the Dutch state will remain in 
force for the foreseeable future.

Should we receive new information that would lead us to reassess FMO's 
integral link and critical role with respect to the Dutch government, we could 
lower the rating to below that of the State of The Netherlands.

Related Criteria And Research
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Negative/A-1+  
 Senior Unsecured                       AAA                



