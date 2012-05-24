TORONTODOMINIONBANK/BRIEF (URGENT)

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TORONTO May 24 Toronto Dominion Bank : * CFO says slowing Canadian mortgage growth, compressed margins create
"challenges" heading into 2013 * Sees Canadian mortgage growth slowing to about 5 percent
year-over-year from current 7 percent level * Says Canadian housing market likely overvalued by 10 to 15 percent,
but sees "soft landing" * Says TD direct exposure to Europe "not a concern", more concerned
about second order effects
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.