2012年 5月 24日

ROYALBANKOFCANADA/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO May 24 Royal Bank of Canada : * Chief Risk Officer says banks net exposure to Europe C$39.5 billion * Rbc cro says bank "comfortable" with European exposure * Rbc says has just under C$1 billion exposure to Canadian high-rise condo

market * Rbc says has contigency plans in place in the event of a euro zone breakup * Rbc CEO says banks acquisition strategy focused in wealth management space,

particularly asset management * Rbc CEO says any potential acquisitions would likely be funded from current

capital

