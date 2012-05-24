ROYALBANKOFCANADA/BRIEF (URGENT)

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TORONTO May 24 Royal Bank of Canada : * Chief Risk Officer says banks net exposure to Europe C$39.5 billion * Rbc cro says bank "comfortable" with European exposure * Rbc says has just under C$1 billion exposure to Canadian high-rise condo
market * Rbc says has contigency plans in place in the event of a euro zone breakup * Rbc CEO says banks acquisition strategy focused in wealth management space,
particularly asset management * Rbc CEO says any potential acquisitions would likely be funded from current
capital
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.