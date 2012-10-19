版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 02:12 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Advanced Micro Devices, may cut further

Oct 19 Moody's cuts Advanced Micro Devices corporate family rating to B1 from Ba3; may cut further

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐