BRIEF - Moody's rates United Technologies notes

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.