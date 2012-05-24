版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Wolverine World Wide 'BB-'

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based footwear company Wolverine World Wide Inc. is in the
process of acquiring Performance and Lifestyle Group (PLG) from Collective 	
Brands Inc. 	
     -- Wolverine will finance the roughly $1.23 billion transaction with new 	
debt issuance, including the proposed $1.1 billion of senior secured credit 	
facility.  	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to 	
Wolverine, and our preliminary 'BB' issue rating on the proposed senior 	
secured credit facility, with a preliminary recovery rating of '2'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Wolverine should perform 	
resiliently over the next 12 months, while gradually reducing adjusted 	
leverage. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 	
preliminary corporate credit rating to Wolverine World Wide Inc. The outlook 	
is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB' issue-level rating to 	
Wolverine's proposed $1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, one notch 	
above the corporate credit rating. The facility consists of a $400 million 	
term loan A, a $500 million term loan B, and a $200 million revolver. The 	
preliminary recovery rating on the facility is '2', reflecting our 	
expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for the lenders in case of a 	
payment default. The ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final 	
information.	
	
Rationale 	
Our preliminary ratings on Wolverine reflects our view that the company's 	
financial profile will be "aggressive" following completion of the PLG 	
acquisition, as the company will have a high level of debt, with pro forma 	
debt-to-EBITDA leverage in excess of 4.5x. In addition, we believe the 	
company's financial policy is moderate, given the pending debt-financed 	
transaction; the company has operated with very modest debt levels in recent 	
years. 	
	
Our ratings further reflect our view of Wolverine's "fair" business risk, 	
underpinned by the group's strong niche positions in the U.S. footwear market, 	
and the strength and growth potential of most of its brands. The business risk 	
assessment is constrained by our view of the fragmented and competitive market 	
in which Wolverine operates, as well as by its limited geographic 	
diversification and narrow product offering.	
	
The company will have high debt levels after the transaction, with pro forma 	
adjusted debt leverage initially about 4.6x. We believe this should gradually 	
decline towards 4x within the next 12 to 18 months, while the ratio of funds 	
from operations (FFO) to debt should improve to the high teens. As such, we 	
believe credit measures are in line with indicative ratios for a financial 	
risk profile that we characterize to be aggressive. These credit measures 	
include debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 4x-5x and FFO to total debt of 12%-20%.	
	
Our base-case scenario incorporates the following assumptions: 	
     -- Organic revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit area over the 	
next 12 to 18 months, supported by new store openings, geographic expansion 	
outside the U.S. market, and higher selling prices. 	
     -- Combined EBITDA margins will decline to the 14% area from Wolverine's 	
historical over-15% EBITDA margin. We believe that modest input cost inflation 	
will be largely offset by higher volume, favorable price/mix, and operating 	
efficiency gains. We anticipate that synergies resulting from the PLG 	
acquisition will be minimal in 2012 and 2013 since the two entities will be 	
run fairly independently over the next 18 months, according to management. 	
     -- We estimate capital expenditures in the $40 million area for the next 	
year. 	
     -- We assume a policy maintaining a dividend payment in the $20-$25 	
million range, and no share repurchase or acquisition activity for the next 	
roughly 18 months. We expect the company to use internally generated cash to 	
reduce debt.	
	
However, we remain cautious in view of future deleveraging, given our view of 	
the execution risks related to the transaction. This is the largest company 	
that Wolverine has acquired and it has never acquired several brands at once. 	
We also believe the company could have difficulty merging the cultures of the 	
two companies.   	
	
Still, we believe the PLG business will enhance Wolverine's scale and market 	
position, with combined sales of over $2.5 billion, up significantly from $1.4 	
billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. While the business will remain 	
narrowly focused in the highly competitive casual footwear sector, we believe 	
the PLG brands will complement Wolverine's portfolio of well-known brands. 	
Also, greater diversification by brand will reduce the company's reliance on 	
its largest brand (Merrell) to less than 25% of combined revenues. Geographic 	
diversification will remain somewhat limited, with less than 25% of combined 	
sales generated outside of North America. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view Wolverine's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that are 	
likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Wolverine's 	
liquidity incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: 	
     -- We forecast sources of liquidity to exceed uses of liquidity by more 	
than 1.2x over the next 12 months. 	
     -- We estimate net sources would be positive even if EBITDA fell 15%. 	
     -- Pro forma for the transaction, Wolverine will have access to a $200 	
million five-year revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, which will be 	
largely undrawn upon closing of the transaction.	
     -- We understand that the covenants under the bank loan agreement will be 	
set with 20%-25% headroom, and will not materially tighten in the next 12 	
months.	
     -- The company has no debt maturities until 2017. Mandatory amortization 	
is limited over the next two years, with $25 million falling due over the next 	
12 months and $35 million between 12 and 24 months. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue-level rating on Wolverine's senior secured credit facility is 'BB', 	
one notch above the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery rating 	
on the facility is '2', reflecting our expectations of substantial (70%-90%) 	
recovery for the lenders in case of a payment default. For the complete 	
recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Wolverine 	
World Wide Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the publication of 	
this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Wolverine should perform resiliently 	
over the next 12 months, maintaining its strong niche positions in the U.S. 	
footwear market, and expanding its operations internationally following the 	
acquisition of PLG. We believe the company will use internally generated cash 	
to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 4.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. 	
	
If debt leverage were to increase to over 5x on a sustained basis (possibly 	
from lower-than-anticipated volume growth and profit margins declining by over 	
200 basis points) or if there is a meaningful integration stumble, 	
particularly given the large size of the transaction, we could lower the 	
ratings. 	
	
Conversely, if we believe leverage is sustainable in the 3.5x area and FFO to 	
debt increases to over 20% (which would be commensurate with a "significant" 	
financial risk profile), we could raise the rating. This could result from 	
stronger-than-anticipated geographic expansion, and the faster-than-expected 	
achievement of synergies, leading to at least 100 basis points of improvement 	
in margins versus our base case.  	
	
Ratings List	
	
Preliminary Ratings Assigned	
Wolverine World Wide Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating        BB- (prelim)/Stable/--	
 Senior secured	
  $400 mil. term loan A         BB (prelim)	
   Recovery rating              2 (prelim)	
  $500 mil. term loan B         BB (prelim)	
   Recovery rating              2 (prelim)	
  $200 mil. revolver            BB (prelim)	
   Recovery rating              2 (prelim)	
	
