TEXT - Fitch to rate Tyco International's ADT NA American Residential Business

May 24 - Upon completion of Tyco International Ltd.'s (Tyco; NYSE: TYC)
planned spin-off of the ADT North America Residential (The ADT Corporation /
ADT) and Flow Control (Flow) businesses, Fitch Ratings expects to assign an
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' to ADT and a short-term IDR of 	
'F2'. 	
	
Fitch also expects to assign long- and short-term debt ratings for ADT as debt 	
is issued, refinanced or transferred as part of the spin-off. In most cases, 	
Fitch expects ADT's long-term debt ratings will be identical to the IDR. The 	
Rating Outlook is expected to be Stable. 	
	
Fitch expects to rate ADT as follows:	
	
--IDR 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured long term debt 'BBB+'; 	
--Short-term IDR 'F2'; 	
--Commercial paper 'F2'.	
	
ADT plans to have approximately $2.5 billion of debt at separation.	
	
The ratings for ADT reflect the company's strong brand recognition, its national	
footprint and leading market position, recurring revenue base, sustainable FCF 	
generation and solid liquidity. Concerns include emerging competition from 	
non-traditional security service providers, risk associated with operating as an	
independent public company, and contingent liabilities, particularly tax 	
liabilities, related to the spin-offs.	
	
The ratings incorporate ADT's strong competitive position as the largest 	
residential security provider in the U.S. with over 6 million customers and a 	
roughly 25% market share based on company estimates. ADT's competitive position 	
is supported by a nationwide network of over 200 branches, 4,500 sales 	
professionals, and more than 3,800 installation and service technicians. 	
Additionally, the company has nearly 400 certified dealers, which generate about	
45% of its new accounts. 	
	
ADT's subscriber-based business requires significant upfront costs to generate 	
new customers. Capital expenditures, which include dealer generated accounts and	
bulk purchases and subscriber systems, totaled $902 million and $801 million in 	
2011 and 2010, respectively. Capital expenditures represent approximately 30% of	
annual revenues. Fitch estimates that new customers yield an average cash 	
payback of three years.  	
	
In spite of the large capital expenditures incurred by the company, ADT has 	
shown the ability to generate sustainable free cash flow. ADT's subscriber-based	
business and recurring revenue stream contributes to steady income and cash 	
flow. Revenues have been relatively stable as approximately 89% of its annual 	
sales are recurring in nature. On a pro forma basis, ADT generated roughly $537 	
million and $269 million of adjusted free cash flow (Adjusted FCF: Cash flow 	
from operations less capital expenditures) during 2011 and 2010, respectively. 	
Fitch expects ADT will generate annual Adjusted FCF of approximately $500-600 	
million during the next few years.	
	
Given that the company's financial results tend to be more consistent from 	
period to period (relative to Tyco and Flow Control), ADT may undertake a more 	
aggressive financial strategy compared to its predecessor company. Although it 	
doesn't appear that ADT will employ high leverage in the near term, there may be	
strategic reasons to increase leverage in a manner that maximizes the long-term 	
value of the company. 	
	
Fitch expects ADT will have a solid liquidity position following the spin-off. 	
Fitch expects the company will maintain minimum liquidity of approximately $1 	
billion, consisting of cash and availability under a $750 million revolving 	
credit facility that is expected to be established during the next few months.	
	
The company expects to incur approximately $2.5 billion of debt in connection 	
with the spin-off. Based on this capital structure, Fitch expects ADT's credit 	
metrics will be solidly in the 'BBB+' rating category. Pro forma leverage as 	
measured by debt to earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and 	
amortization (EBITDA) is projected to be approximately 1.5 to 1.8 times (x), 	
while EBITDA to interest is forecasted to be above 14x for fiscal 2012 (ending 	
Sept. 28, 2012).  	
	
While Fitch believes that ADT's competitive position will remain strong in the 	
near to intermediate term, the company faces competition from non-traditional 	
security service providers. Several cable and telecom companies have introduced 	
interactive security services that compete with ADT. While the customer base of 	
these companies is substantially lower than ADT at the current time, this 	
emerging trend could provide significant competition for the company going 	
forward. The penetration rate for cable and internet providers is significantly 	
higher (60-85% range) compared to traditional security providers (20% range), 	
giving cable and telecom companies a larger customer base to sell additional 	
product offerings and/or bundle services at perhaps more competitive prices.	
	
After the spin-off is completed, ADT will be run by a well-seasoned management 	
team, led by Tyco Security Systems' current president, Naren Gursahaney. While 	
the company will have leaders with extensive company and industry experience, 	
there are some uncertainties regarding the company's financial policies beyond 	
the near term. Nevertheless, the company is committed to a solid investment 	
grade rating. Fitch will continually evaluate how management will balance 	
demands from its shareholders while maintaining its commitment to a strong 	
investment grade profile. 	
	
As part of the separation, ADT will enter into separation and distribution and 	
other agreements with Tyco and Flow Control which will govern the relationship 	
between the post-separation entities and provide for the allocation of various 	
assets (including trademarks) and liabilities and obligations (related to 	
asbestos, pension and tax-related matters). ADT intends to enter into a Tax 	
Sharing Agreement with Tyco and Flow that will govern the rights, 	
responsibilities and obligations of the three post-separation companies 	
regarding certain tax matters. The Tax Sharing Agreement will outline each 	
company's share of certain tax liabilities. Tyco will be responsible for the 	
first $500 million of shared tax liabilities. ADT and Flow will share 58% and 	
42%, respectively, of the next $225 million of shared tax liabilities. Finally, 	
ADT, Tyco and Flow will share 52.5%, 27.5% and 20%, respectively, of shared tax 	
liabilities above $725 million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Tyco has recorded a 	
liability of $437 million related to these tax matters. 	
	
Tyco International Ltd.	
	
Fitch recently affirmed Tyco's IDR at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. The 	
affirmation reflects Tyco's solid credit metrics, consistent operating 	
performance and Fitch's expectation that the company financial profile will 	
remain stable upon completion of the planned spin-offs. The Flow business will 	
be acquired by Pentair, Inc. (Pentair) in a reverse merger simultaneous with the	
separation transaction. The transactions are expected to be completed at the 	
conclusion of the fiscal year ending Sept. 28, 2012. 	
	
The ratings of all these Tyco related entities will be subject to completion of 	
the spin-offs consistent with terms previously communicated by Tyco. The ratings	
are also subject to Fitch's final review of indentures for new debt, new bank 	
credit agreements, and sharing agreements for taxes or other liabilities.

