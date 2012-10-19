TEXT - Fitch affirms Platinum Underwriters Holding Ltd

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Platinum Underwriters Holding Ltd. (Platinum) and subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of ratings is included at the end of this release. Fitch revised Platinum's Outlook to Stable following a significant improvement in the company's underwriting results in the first nine months of 2012. These results are in line with the strong performance that Platinum has reported over the long-term, with no further adverse development on 2011 catastrophe events and a materially reduced exposure to U.S. and international catastrophe losses. The ratings also reflect Platinum's history of solid capitalization, moderate financial and operating leverage, and high-quality and liquid investment portfolio. Platinum reported a combined ratio of 75.2% in the first nine months of 2012 as the reinsurance industry as a whole endured substantially lower levels of catastrophe losses relative to the prior year. For the full year of 2011, Platinum reported a 143% combined ratio due to $510 million of catastrophe losses, largely related to earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, as well as severe weather and tornado damage in the U.S. Fitch notes that the reinsurance industry as a whole, endured unusually large catastrophe losses in 2011, however Platinum's losses from these events were significantly higher than comparably rated peers, as measured as a percentage of earned premiums and GAAP equity. In recent quarters, Platinum has taken steps to reduce their amount of gross catastrophe exposure, particularly in non-peak geographies, as the company reduced total net written premiums by 13.4% over the same period of 2011, with the largest reductions taking place in international catastrophe and U.S. crop business. Fitch will continue to monitor Platinum's willingness and ability to expand their writings in 4Q'12 and 2013 if promising opportunities for writing future business become available to the company. Fitch views Platinum's use of financial leverage as moderate and its historical operating earnings-based interest coverage as good. At Sept. 30, 2012, the company's financial leverage ratio was 12.3% and from 2007 through 2011 the company's GAAP interest coverage averaged a strong 9.0x. Fitch views Platinum's investment portfolio as high-quality with good liquidity characteristics. The company invests almost entirely in fixed income and cash and short-term investments, although at 5.0 years at Sept. 30, 2012, the duration of the company's overall investment portfolio is somewhat higher than many of its peers, which could expose the company to significant unrealized investment losses if interest rates were to rise rapidly. Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade include: --Failure to maintain a run rate average combined ratio in the mid-80%'s, which approximates Platinum's average result from 2007 through nine-months 2012; --Multiple years in which the company reported significant prior year adverse reserve development; --Material declines in capitalization that caused the company's shareholder's equity to fall by more than 25% from current levels; --Financial leverage increasing above 25% and underwriting leverage (net written premiums to equity) increasing to above 0.7x. While a near-term upgrade in ratings is unlikely, key rating triggers that could generate longer term positive rating pressure include a prolonged period during which Platinum outperformed comparably rated peers with respect to underwriting performance and overall profitability, continued strong risk adjusted capitalization metrics, and enhanced competitive positioning and scale in the company's key product lines. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook: Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. Platinum Underwriters Finance, Inc. --IDR at 'A-'; --7.50% series B senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. Platinum Underwriters Bermuda Ltd. --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'. Platinum Underwriters Reinsurance, Inc. --IFS at 'A'.